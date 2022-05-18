CALEXICO — The Calexico High School baseball team ran its winning streak to 15 games with a 12-1 victory over High Tech High of Chula Vista at Belcher Field here in the play-in round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs on Tuesday, May 17.

The Bulldogs (22-6 overall) are the seventh-seed for the playoffs and had no problems with the 10th-seeded Bruins on Tuesday, May 17. After High Tech scored in the top of the first inning, Calexico responded with four runs in the bottom of the first to open a 4-1 lead.

Calexico High School freshman Derek Carrillo delivers a pitch against High Tech High of Chula Vista during the Bulldogs’ 12-1 victory in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III play-in game at Belcher Field in Calexico on Tuesday, May 17. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I think we were a little tight in the first inning and credit them, they came out and hit the ball and got a run in the top of the first,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico’s head coach. “When we responded with four in the bottom of the inning it took a lot of the pressure off our guys.”

Freshman pitcher Derek Carrillo got the start for the Bulldogs and went the first six innings to get the win.

“For a freshman, he has done a great job for us this season eating up a lot of innings,” Guzman said about Carrillo. “He pitches to contact and that forces our defense to be on their toes.”

Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by junior Leo Veliz who had a single, triple and inside-the-park homer.

“We did what we are best at. We play catch and we are good running the bases,” Guzman said. “Key for us is being able to extend innings and get guys in with two outs. We have to be better at getting two-out RBIs.”

Calexico will now move on to the double-elimination playoffs and face second-seeded Mission Bay High in San Diego at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18. The Bulldogs will also be in action on Friday, May 20, regardless of winning or losing at Mission Bay.

As for other Imperial Valley teams in the CIF-SDS baseball playoffs, Southwest won a play-in game in Division II on Monday, May 16, against Coronado, then were eliminated by La Jolla Country Day in another play-in game on Tuesday, May 17.

Brawley lost to Maranatha Christian High in San Diego, 6-2, in a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, in the Division III playoffs and was eliminated.

In Division V, Calipatria defeated Hoover High of San Diego, 7-2, in a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, and now travels to face Liberty Charter of Lemon Grove at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

Also in Division V, Palo Verde Valley High defeated St. Joseph Academy in Carlsbad, 5-2, in a play-in game also on Tuesday, May 17. The Yellowjackets move on to face Coastal Academy of Oceanside at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.