SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Earn No. 3 Playoff Seed

CALEXICO — The first phase is complete for the Calexico High School softball team after the Bulldogs finished their Desert League season with a perfect 9-0 record.

Calexico High School senior Shanelle Gascon moves to catch a line drive during a Desert League game against Calipatria earlier this season in Calexico. Gascon and the Bulldogs received the No. 3 seed for the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Now, the second phase gets started on Thursday when they will open as the No. 3 seed in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs. The Bulldogs will host the winner of a play-in game between 11th-seeded Bayfront Charter of Chula Vista and sixth-seeded Coronado. That game is set for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 in Coronado.

The winner will travel to Calexico to take on the Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

“We haven’t been to the playoffs. This is the first time for our players and for us as coaches so we are going to take it as any other game,” said Jenny Lopez, Calexico’s head coach. “I see our girls as really hungry right now but also appreciative for where they are at.”

The Bulldogs (20-7 overall, 9-0 in DL) closed out the regular season with a 13-0 five-inning victory over Imperial in the DL finale on Thursday, May 12. In their final six games, the fewest runs the Bulldogs scored in a game was nine.

“I think after clinching the league the girls refocused and came out and played one of their best games offensively all season against Imperial,” Lopez said. “The girls were playing with a tenacity and a hunger we need them to keep for a few more weeks.”

Leading the charge over the final week for the Bulldogs was senior Liah Valdez who blasted home runs both at Palo Verde on Tuesday, May 10, and again at home against Imperial on Thursday, May 12.

Valdez, along with fellow seniors Andrea Lopez, Shanelle Gascon, Natalie Gonzalez and Alyssa Galaviz, will be getting their first playoff experience when Thursday’s first-round game begins.

“I think they are all excited,” Lopez said about her seniors. “This is what they’ve worked for and now it’s here and we are going to go out and try to make the best of it.”

Other Imperial Valley teams in the playoffs include Imperial Valley League champion Holtville which earned the top seed in Division III. The Vikings will host the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between eighth-seeded Imperial and ninth-seeded Canyon Hills of San Diego.

Brawley, the second-place team from the IVL, is seeded fourth in Division I and is scheduled to host a first-round game on Thursday, May 19, against the winner of Tuesday’s play-in game between Steele Canyon of Spring Valley and Scripps Ranch of San Diego.

In Division IV, Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe will host Southwest San Diego at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, with the winner advancing to play second-seeded Escondido Charter at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19.

In Division V, Calipatria received the fifth seed and plays Tuesday, May 17, against the winner of Monday’s play-in game between Victory Christian Academy of Chula Vista and Castle Park High of Chula Vista.