BASEBALL: Bulldogs Open Playoffs at Home

CALEXICO — After a perfect 9-0 record in the Desert League, the Calexico High School baseball team received the No. 7 seed in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV playoffs.

The playoffs are scheduled to get started on Tuesday, May 17, with the Bulldogs hosting 10th-seeded High Tech High of Chula Vista at 3:30 p.m. at Belcher Field on the Calexico campus in a play-in game.

The Bulldogs (21-6 overall, 9-0 in the DL) closed out the regular season with a forfeit win over Vincent Memorial Catholic High on Tuesday, May 10, then followed that with a 4-3 victory in Blythe against Palo Verde Valley High.

Junior Tony Lopez had two hits for the Bulldogs against the Yellowjackets and junior Leo Veliz had one hit and scored twice. Junior Orlando Llamas drove in two runs while sophomore Manuel Cano had one hit and drove in a run.

Senior Angel Hernandez started for Calexico, allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Llamas pitched the final 2.2 innings, keeping the Yellowjackets scoreless and hitless with six strikeouts.

The winner of Tuesday’s play-in game will advance to face second-seeded Mission Bay High in San Diego at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18.

As for other Imperial Valley teams in the CIF-SDS baseball playoffs, Southwest will host a play-in game in Division II on Monday, May 16, against Coronado. The winner of that game will travel to take on La Jolla Country Day in another play-in game, slated for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

Brawley travels to Maranatha Christian High in San Diego for a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, in the Division III playoffs. The winner of that game will travel to Chula Vista on Wednesday, May 18, for a matchup with Olympian High.

In Division V, Calipatria will host Hoover High of San Diego in a play-in game on Tuesday, May 17, while Palo Verde Valley High will travel to St. Joseph Academy in Carlsbad for a Division V play-in game also on Tuesday, May 17.