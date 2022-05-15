After running unopposed since 1998, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Jones finds himself challenged by Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly, a deputy Imperial County district attorney. Jones is a resident of Brawley, who attended Brawley Union High. Kelly has been involved in churches in Brawley and El Centro for more than 15 years.

Judge Jeffrey B. Jones

Age: 60

City of residence: Brawley

Family: Spouse, married 34 years to Heidi Jones (1st grade teacher); children, Hunter, Haley (Watters) and Lindsay; grandchildren, Oliver (age 5) and Clarke (age 2)

Current employment: Judge of the Superior Court, Imperial County for 24 years

Judge Jeffrey B. Jones

Employment history: Associate attorney, Sutherland & Gerber 1986-1989; partner, Jones & Jones 1990-1997; judge of the Superior Court 1997-present

Political experience: Re-elected without opposition in 1998, 2004, 2010, and 2016

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Imperial County Law Library Board of Trustees (president); California Judges Association; Local Rules Committee for Imperial County Superior Court (chairperson); Appellate Department of the Imperial County Superior Court (presiding judge); Rotary International

Education: Brawley Union High School, 1979; Creighton University/University of Nevada at Las Vegas, 1983; Thomas Jefferson School of Law, 1986

Reasons for running and top issues: I am 60 years old, a third-generation Valley native and was raised in Brawley. I am committed to our Valley and our court.

When I became a judge, I resolved to work every day to earn the trust and respect of this community. I have not forgotten that commitment, and my service as a judge has become a large part of who I am.

In my time as a judge, I have gained extensive experience in handling all types of cases — from small claims and traffic matters to complex felony and civil cases. I have conducted thousands of hearings and hundreds of long cause bench and jury trials. This experience enables me to conduct court proceedings in a fair, impartial and efficient manner. Legal proceedings can be life-changing, and the parties need an experienced judge.

I have the confidence of the local bench, and am endorsed for re-election by all of the judges of our Court.

Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly

Age: 43

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Married with five children, including a foster son

Current employment: Deputy District Attorney, County of Imperial

Kevin T. Merizalde Kelly

Employment history: Prosecutor (2019 to present); staff attorney, El Centro Federal Courthouse (2007 to 2019); cross-training instructor, Joe’s Powerhouse and 4:13 Fitness (2015-2017)

Political experience: Staffer, Senate Judiciary Committee, U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl (2005)

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: President, Imperial County Deputy District Attorneys’ Association (2021 to present); member, Imperial Rotary Club; member, National Hispanic Bar Association; patent attorney, United States Patent and Trademark Office

Education: Bachelor of Science in molecular, cell, and developmental biology, UCLA, 2000; Juris Doctorate, Arizona State University College of Law, 2006; Master of Laws, Biotechnology and Genomics, Arizona State University, 2006

Reasons for running and top issues: Having been in public service in Imperial County as an attorney for over 15 years, I am seeking to be elected Superior Court judge. I have the discernment to make sound legal decisions and to ensure that justice is done in a consistent fashion in our county. I am currently serving as criminal prosecutor of violent and serious crimes. On the civil side, I worked for two local federal judges, writing scores of draft judicial opinions on a wide array of civil matters. As president of the Imperial County Deputy District Attorneys’ Association, I have been engaged in civil litigation against the county for its wage-withholding practices. Also on the civil side, I have prosecuted a complicated Clean Water Act case against a polluting city in federal court. I am licensed patent attorney and have published two law journal articles, including one on DNA patents. I have been involved in local churches in both El Centro and Brawley for over 15 years. My wife and I are raising our four children here and have welcomed into our home a newborn foster child. All of these experiences have shaped me to be the next judge of the Imperial County Superior Court.