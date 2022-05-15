THE CANDIDATES: Imperial County Sheriff-Coroner

In the race for Imperial County sheriff-coroner, voters will have the opportunity to select from among two candidates who have presented themselves in public as very distinct choices with different agendas.

In Undersheriff Fred Miramontes, he is casting himself as an experienced executive whose 15-year tenure in his current capacity has afforded him the know-how to steer the agency into the future.

With retired county deputy sheriff Hilton Smith, he has vowed significant changes to the agency’s operations, and has attracted the support of the Valley’s more progressive causes.

Fred Miramontes

Age: 65

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Married, Della; son, Fred Jr.; daughter, Gabriela

Current employment: Undersheriff for Imperial County Sheriff’s Office

Fred Miramontes

Employment history: I have been in the law enforcement profession for the past 45-plus years, beginning with the Brawley Police Department (three years), California Highway Patrol (29 years, the last seven as CHP commander), and for the last 15 years have been the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Undersheriff, as Second in Command overseeing daily law operations and three jail facilities.

Political experience: This is my first experience running for political office, but as CHP commander and now undersheriff, I have dealt with local, regional and state government officials to enhance public safety services in our community.

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Commissioner, First 5 Imperial County Children and Families First Commission, a statewide campaign focusing on children ages 0-5 to educate them and their parents on health, nutrition, to improve their environment and to focus on the family unit; advisory committee member, Imperial Valley Children’s Committee; past El Centro Advisory Committee member, Boys/Girls Club of Imperial Valley (appointment as board director in process); long-standing member, Hidalgo Society Brawley; member, El Centro Kiwanis Club.

Education: Brawley Union High School graduate; Imperial Valley College, with AA degrees in sociology and law enforcement; attended San Diego State University, focusing on criminal justice and public administration.

Reasons for running and top issues: As Second in Command of the Sheriff’s Office, and with experience and Leadership qualities gained, I am confident I can build upon Sheriff Ray Loera’s contributions to address challenges we will face in the future.

There are concerning challenges facing our communities: the No Bail Schedule which law enforcement has been operating under for the past two years; misdemeanor and low-level felonies are not arrestable but have to be cited and released. I am currently working with Presiding Judge to amend the current No Bail Schedule.

Another concern involves mental health/homeless. We are working with Imperial County Behavioral Health and other agencies to establish crisis response units to mediate the outcome of such incidents encountered by local law enforcement.

Crime trends are increasing, some are due to the pandemic (unemployment), changes in laws, and early state prison releases. Collaboration with our citizens and businesses, including our agricultural community, is vital. A recent arson investigation resulted in an arrest as a direct result of technological advances combined with collaboration between the agricultural community, citizens, and law enforcement.

My number one priority is to utilize the Sheriff’s Office resources to make our communities a safe place to live for you and your families.

Hilton West Smith

Age: 68

City of Residence: Imperial

Family: Married, Wilma Coella Smith; sons, Hilton Jr., Wesley and Steven Smith; daughter, Nicole Smith.

Current Employment: Retired

Hilton West Smith

Employment History: Imperial County Sherriff’s Office, 1974-2014

Political Experience: Community Activist

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Past board member of El Centro Regional Medical Center

Education: Associate’s degree in Law Enforcement

Reasons for running and top issues: