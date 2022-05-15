THE CANDIDATES: Imperial County District Attorney

After 28 years, the county is poised to have a newly elected district attorney following the results of the June 7 election.

Four candidates are vying for the county’s top law enforcement position, which current DA Gilbert Otero will be vacating in January after deciding not to seek re-election.

The four candidates include defense attorney and former county deputy DA Jason Amavisca, El Centro council member and 2018 DA candidate Edgard Garcia, county Deputy Public Defender George Marquez, and county Deputy DA Mario Vela.

Jason Amavisca

Family: In the past 22 years, Jason has raised his children who attended grade school and graduated from high school in the Valley.

Education: Jason obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice from California State University and in 1997, he earned his law degree from Pacific Coast University Long Beach. Later, in 2017, he earned a Master of Science in criminal justice with an emphasis in forensics from St. Leo University.

Jason Amavisca

Employment: In 2000, Jason moved to the Imperial Valley to work as a Deputy District Attorney. During his tenure at the District Attorney’s Office, Jason ascended from prosecuting misdemeanor crime to becoming a felony level prosecutor. Jason began his private practice in 2006.

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Jason currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Imperial County Lawyers Association. He is an adjunct professor at San Diego State University, both the Brawley and Calexico campuses, teaching criminal justice and criminal law.

Reasons for running and top issues: Jason all law enforcement agencies must foster solid relationships for the common goal of protecting the community from serious and violent crime. Still, Jason recognizes we must be logical in the method we administer justice. Some nonviolent offenders should be given opportunities to enter less punitive programs that get to the root cause of the individual’s behavior but at the same time hold them accountable for their actions.

Jason is a strong advocate for victims’ rights. He will ensure they are treated with care and respect. Victims will be given access to comprehensive services to reduce the trauma they have suffered from the criminal act. Jason will work with the Board of Supervisors to increase the number of certified victim advocates at the District Attorney’s Office.

Jason knows the only way he will be a successful District Attorney is by working with the public. Under his leadership, the District Attorney’s office will operate in an open and transparent way for the public to see justice is being dispensed for everyone. Jason will make ethical decisions when charging individuals with crimes.

Jason is seeking your support to become our next District Attorney so that he can apply his more than 20 years’ experience as a criminal practitioner to represent the people of the state of California and the county of Imperial.

Edgard Garcia

Age: 39

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Married, Ari Garcia; children, Alexander, Nathan and Dominic

Current employment: Owner/Attorney, Law Office of Edgard Garcia; council member, City of El Centro

Political experience: El Centro City Councilmember (2016-present)

Edgard Garcia

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: District Director Imperial County, League of California Cities; El Centro Rotary Club (past president); Imperial County Bar Association (past president); Imperial Valley College Foundation (past board member)

Education: California Western School of Law, J.D. degree, 2008; University of California Santa Barbara, B.S. Chemistry, 2005

Reasons for running and top issues:

My name is Edgard Garcia, and I am running to be the Imperial County District Attorney. I have served the residents of Imperial County in many ways throughout my career. I have run a thriving law office in the city of El Centro, participated on the board of directors of several local non-profit organizations, proudly served as a city council member for the city of El Centro and as district director for the California League of Cities. I have a B.S degree from UCSB in chemistry and a law degree from California Western School of Law. I believe that my proven leadership, experience, and commitment to further serve the community has prepared me to be Imperial County’s next District Attorney. As the Imperial County District Attorney I would focus my efforts on the prosecution of serious and violent crimes. I would work closely with local law enforcement to make sure our community is safe. I would keep an active presence in our community and ensure that everyone has access to the District Attorney and that their voices are heard. Victims’ rights would be at the forefront of my mission and I would strive for equal justice for all.

George Marquez

Age: 51

City of residence: Imperial

Family: Married, with two daughters

Current employment: Attorney/part-time lecturer at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley

Political experience: First time running for public office

George Marquez

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: Court Appointed Special Advocates Board of Directors, Calexico Rotary president, past president Imperial County District Attorney’s Association (2018).

Education: B.A. Political Science/Social Science from Cal State San Marcos (1996) and J.D. Western State University College of Law (2005)

Reasons for running and top issues: I would like to build public trust with the community. Currently, there is a feeling that criminals are getting away with crimes. I would like to instill a feeling of accountability. I will be a fair District Attorney who will aggressively prosecute dangerous and repeat offenders but consider alternative sentencing options for criminals who do not commit serious crimes and are not repeat offenders. I would like to build a bridge to every segment of the community. There are communities who feel they are being ignored. There should be an open line of communication between the community and the District Attorney’s office. Outreach to all segments of the community including, schools, elderly, and the general public should be occurring on a regular basis. There is also a problem with mental health that is not being sufficiently addressed, which impacts crime and homelessness. I would also like to advocate for a juvenile system that will bring a different approach to low level juvenile crimes, such as, a restorative justice process for low level crimes. Lastly, more attorney’s need to be hired and retained. There is a big problem with retaining attorneys on a long-term basis, which affects public safety.

Mario Vela

Age: 31

City of Residence: Calexico

Family: Parents, Veronica Villegas, Mario Vela, and Maritza Vela; siblings, Maritza, Alonso, Rodrigo and Roy

Current Employment: Imperial County Deputy District Attorney

Mario Vela

Political Experience: First time running for political office

Other Affiliations: Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary Club member; Imperial County Lawyers’ Association member; high school mock trial coach

Education: St. Mary’s Elementary School in El Centro; Vincent Memorial Catholic High School in Calexico; Associate of Arts in Social Sciences from Imperial Valley College; Bachelor of Arts in Political Science/Public Law from University of California, San Diego; Juris Doctor with a Concentration in Trial and Appellate Advocacy from Suffolk University Law School in Boston

Reasons for Running: I am currently one of your Deputy District Attorneys and I want to continue working for you as your next elected District Attorney. I prosecute the most serious and violent crimes including domestic violence, sexual assaults, and murders. As your public servant, I believe in aggressive but fair prosecution with a tough-on-crime approach.

I will continue to personally prosecute cases because nothing brings me more pride and joy than to represent the People of my community. I will continue to give a voice to those victims who cannot help themselves.

I have the support of every single prosecutor in my office and we all share the same vision: to revitalize the Office of the District Attorney by strengthening our relationship with law enforcement and empowering our community. I pledge more visibility, transparency and accountability. We will continue to be mentors to our community’s youth because education prevents future incarcerations.

I will create a Murder Task Force devoted to the prosecution of homicides; Homicide Prevention Unit devoted to the prosecution of Domestic Violence; Property Crimes Unit with a focus on crimes affecting businesses; Environmental Crimes Unit and a Filing Division.

On June 7, elect Mario Vela for District Attorney.