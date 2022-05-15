THE CANDIDATES: 25th Congressional District

Redistricting in California has taken Imperial County out of the 51st Congressional District and its east-west footprint along to U.S.-Mexico border, to the newly redrawn 25th Congressional District, which will cut a north-south route through Riverside County’s Coachella Valley and a small area of eastern San Bernardino County.

U.S. Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz, MD, a Democrat in the 36th District in Coachella Valley, is seeking re-election against a crowded field of Republicans looking to unseat him, including Brawley resident and physician, Dr. Brian Tyson. Tyson is joined by Republican candidates James Francis Gibson, a retired farmer, Jonathan Reiss, a media consultant, Burt Thakur, an engineering project manager, Ceci Truman, a small business owner, and San Jacinto City Council member Brian E. Hawkins, who has already received the endorsement of the California Republican Party.

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz, M.D. (Democrat)

City of Residence: La Quinta

Dr. Ruiz grew up in the community of Coachella, where both of his parents were farmworkers.

U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz

Dr. Ruiz achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a physician through public education. After graduating from Coachella Valley High School, Dr. Ruiz graduated magna cum laude from UCLA. He went on to Harvard University, where he earned his Medical Degree, as well as a Masters of Public Policy from the Kennedy School of Government and a Masters of Public Health from the School of Public Health, becoming the first Latino to earn three graduate degrees from Harvard University. He completed his Residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh and a Fellowship in International Emergency Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. During his training, Dr. Ruiz served as a consultant to the Ministries of Health of both Serbia and El Salvador.

Dr. Ruiz returned home after completing his medical training and began working as an Emergency Room doctor at Eisenhower Medical Center. Recognizing the physician shortage crisis in the Coachella Valley, Dr. Ruiz started a pre-medical mentorship program for young aspiring doctors, which has grown to include over 100 local students. The program became part of the University of California, Riverside School of Medicine, where Dr. Ruiz served as a Senior Associate Dean. Through the group Volunteers in Medicine, he helped to open a free clinic to help underserved communities in the Coachella Valley.

In 2010, Dr. Ruiz started the Coachella Valley Healthcare Initiative, which brought together stakeholders from across the region to address the local healthcare crisis. He has also worked internationally in the medical community. In 2010, Dr. Ruiz flew to Haiti immediately following the 2010 earthquake and served as the Medical Director for the J/P Haitian Relief Organization. The U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne awarded him the Commanders Award for Public Service for his work.

Dr. Ruiz continued his work as an Emergency Room Doctor until he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012. He represents California’s 36th District, which includes the entire Coachella Valley, as well as the cities of Banning, Beaumont, Blythe, Hemet and San Jacinto.

Dr. Ruiz currently serves on the House Committees on Energy and Commerce and Veterans’ Affairs. He also serves as Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Dr. Brian Tyson (Republican)

Age: 48

City of Residence: Brawley

Family: Wife, Fabiola, and seven children

Dr. Brian Tyson

Current employment: Owner/physician, All Valley Urgent Care; owner, Inferno; Medical Director Cogent, Health Care and Beaver Medical Group

Employment History: Physician

Political Experience: Political and community volunteer

Affiliations/Memberships/Board Positions: Board member, Expert 2 Win Foundation, St Bernardine’s Medical Center, All Valley Urgent Care

Educational Degree: B.S. in Emergency Medical Care, Loma University; medical degree from AUC; Medical Director Cogent, and Health Care and Beaver Medical Group

Volunteerism: I served as a medical missionary three times to Cambodia and to the Dominican Republic

Reasons For Running And Top Issues: To create a safe and better community for our families and children.

We need to create new industries with reduced regulation and better paying jobs. We must protect our water rights and agricultural industry.

I believe we must support strong public safety, and lower out of control inflation, higher gas prices and rising food costs.

I will protect our freedoms, our right to free speech, school choice and put America and our families first.

Other 25th Congressional District Republican Contenders

James Francis Gibson, Retired Farmer

Brian E. Hawkins, Councilmember/Pastor

Jonathan Reiss, Media Consultant

Burt Thakur, Engineering Project Manager

Ceci Truman, Small Business Owner