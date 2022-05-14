A trivia question for residents of the Imperial Valley: Who is the commissioner for the United States section of the International Boundary and Water Commission? You should know. Because for us, it’s not trivial.

Her name is Dr. Maria-Elena Giner. She heads up the IBWC, which is part of the U.S. State Department. As the name of the agency implies, her portfolio includes all the knotty problems regarding water along the border with Mexico. The IBWC Commissioner is a political appointee, but not a politician. Commissioner Giner is a diplomat. She is also, along with many of her colleagues, an engineer. And she’s the key person that may be able to help us, finally, finally, with the pollution of the New River.

Brian McNeece | COURTESY PHOTO

Born in Los Angeles, Dr. Giner grew up in Ciudad Juarez in Mexico then later earned bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees at U.S. universities. Commissioner Giner is comfortably bilingual and bicultural.

But there’s more. When she was a child living on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Maria-Elena saw her parents struggle with issues of reliable water and power at their grocery store. That inspired her to become an engineer. She lists her empathy for others as a key motivator. In short, Commissioner Dr. Maria-Elena Giner is one of us.

Before becoming the IBWC Commissioner, Dr. Giner headed up the Border Environment Cooperation Commission. Also known as BECC, this binational organization’s mission is to clean up the environment along the border wherever the well-being of residents is threatened by contamination. Does it sound like it was created to fix the New River, once and for all? It does to me.

And to some extent, it already has made a great start. BECC and its funding agency, the North American Development Bank (with which it recently merged), were the sources of the $83 million that lessened the heavy contamination of the New River here in the Imperial Valley about 20 years ago.

Unfortunately, much of that infrastructure is now in disrepair. Even when Mexicali’s sewage treatment works, the New River remains contaminated. When it doesn’t work, we get spills of raw sewage. A lot more money and knowhow are needed. Commissioner Giner has the ideal background to help us.

Recently much of Commissioner Giner’s attention has focused on the environmental catastrophe that sewage spills and runoff from Tijuana have caused in San Ysidro and Imperial Beach and up the coast to Coronado. During the last few years, miles of beaches have been closed due to contamination more days than they have been open. Before the pandemic, meetings over the issue were raucous shouting matches of angry citizens desperate to have the IBWC fix the problem. Numerous cities and environmental agencies took the unusual and risky step of suing the IBWC.

Because of these lawsuits and relentless public outcry, $300 million has been allocated to prevent the chronic beach closures due to that pollution. That money and the ongoing planning to spend it have settled the turmoil. But Commissioner Giner’s ebullient personal style has also created a new atmosphere of cooperation. More than once, I have heard her say, always smiling, “I will not let you down!”

And she is not afraid to take action. When January rains in Tijuana led to both sewage spills and heavy flows of debris-laden waters to come crashing across the border into the U.S, Dr. Giner leapt into action. She mobilized technical support for outgunned Mexicali engineers and held an emergency Zoom meeting for the Citizens Forum members on a Friday night.

Most of the participants, concerned citizens and engineers alike, wore faces of gloom and doom. Not Maria-Elena. She was so happy and smiley that she had to catch herself. “I just like to solve problems,” she said.

Well, Commissioner Giner, come right this way. The New River has been a problem for about 75 years. Now that the solution to the Tijuana River is well underway, it’s our turn. It’s your turn. I know you won’t let us down.

For Imperial Valley residents interested in hearing the latest news of potential fixes for the New River, tune into the next meeting of the Colorado River Citizens Forum on May 18 at 4 p.m. Go to https://www.ibwc.gov/Citizens_Forums/CF_Colorado.html to download the agenda. You can participate online or by phone.

Brian McNeece, a retired Imperial Valley College educator, is a member of the Internal Boundary and Water Commission Colorado River Citizens Forum.