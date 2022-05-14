Dancing with the Stars Shines Once Again

Dancing with the Stars | KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

WINTERHAVEN — Salsa, mambo, cha-cha, all styles of dance were on the floor as competitors brought their A game in front of a raucous crowd on Friday night, May 13 with the return of IVROP’s 13th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Q Casino in Winterhaven was a packed house of sequined gowns and sleek suits … and local “celebrities” competing on the dance floor, as friends and family cheered them on in the friendly competition meant to raise funds for the Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program.

“We are very happy to have all the crowd that came back supporting scholarships and everyone having fun, too,” IVROP Director Edwin Obergfell said during the event.

The big winners on Friday night were Holtville’s Gerard Irungary and his cousin, Susana Irungary, who beat out a talented field for the Judges’ Choice Award.

Irungary’s dance was so energetic and lively, even friends were bowing to the pair at the end of the performance. Gerard Irungary said it wasn’t bad for someone who has “concrete feet.”

Dancing with the Stars Judges’ Choice winners Gerard Irungary of Holtville and his cousin, Susana Irungary, beam while holding their trophies at IVROP’s 13th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala fundraiser at the Q Casino in Winterhaven on Friday night, May 13. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I’m excited, I’m ready to go party right now,” he said after he and Susana were announced as the winners. “It is for a good cause, good for all the kids.”

The People’s Choice Award went to husband-and-wife duo, Sherry and Matthew Cowie, of El Centro, who earned a total of $15,040 from audience donations made throughout the evening.

This year’s dancers/“Stars” included Mike Castro, co-owner of Styles and Smiles; Jill Nelipovich, a mathematics professor at Imperial Valley College; Gerard Irungary, managing partner of Triple I Press LLC; Sherry Cowie, president and owner of Prince and Associates Realtors; El Centro Police Chief Brian Johnson; Jeanette Montaño, senior director of curriculum and instruction for the Imperial County Office of Education; and Ron Ritenour, Associate Administrator Support Services at El Centro Regional Medical Center.

Dancing with the Stars celebrity Jill Nelipovich, a mathematics professor at Imperial Valley College, and her dance partner, Hector Leon, let loose during IVROP’s 13th annual Dancing with the Stars Gala fundraiser at the Q Casino in Winterhaven on Friday night, May 13. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

IVROP Director Obergfell was more than happy to see the gala make a comeback after two years. He said the fact that it was a full house, 715 seats in total, showed how much the community was ready for its return.

This was Cynthia Beltran’s second time at the event; she was out in force with the rest of ICOE to support Jeanette Montaño on the dance floor.

“I think it’s very fun, very exciting, there’s a lot of energy in the room,” Beltran said. “The fact that it’s fun and it’s for a good cause makes it an overall good experience.”

The IVROP Gala is meant to raise money for high school scholarships. Since its inaugural dance event in 2004, some 263 scholarships have been given to Imperial Valley students valued at $284,850.

The community was thankful as well, as people carried signs supporting their favorite dancers, some even had light-up pool noodles.

This was the first Dancing with the Stars Gala for IVROP employees David Blanco and Elba Canizalez, an event that directly benefits the students that they work with. It was an opportunity to see what helps bring their students those much-needed scholarships and financial aid.

“Everyone here has the same motive — to help everyone around, especially in our community,” Canizalez said.

“I think it’s a great time. I love to see some many people from so many agencies and businesses come together,” Blanco said, “especially for the students to get the scholarships.”