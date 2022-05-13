El Centro to Consider Water Fluoridation Program

EL CENTRO — The city of El Centro has reached the state’s threshold for water service connections that may require it to adopt a costly water fluoridation program.

By law, community water systems that have more than 10,000 hookups are required to fluoridate their systems if funds are available.

El Centro had reached the state’s threshold a few months back, county Public Health Department manager Adriana Ramirez told the City Council during a presentation on May 3.

When determining whether a community is required to adopt a fluoridation program, it must consider the availability of funds that are not generated from rate and tax payers, Ramirez said.

One potential funding source would be the state’s Safe and Affordable Funding for Equity and Resilience Drinking Water Program, which has billions of dollars in funds.

In the absence of any available funds, the city would be exempt from complying with the state’s law, she said.

“This is a costly project that the city of El Centro will have to decide if they want to undertake,” Ramirez said during a presentation that was for informational purposes only and did not require any formal action of the El Centro City Council. “This is something that is going to take many years of work.”

Nonetheless, she did indicate that city and county Environmental Health Division officials can expect to soon begin talks about the matter. She also stated that the city of Calexico is nearing the 10,000-water-connection threshold that would require it to similarly consider a fluoridation program.

Since 1995, public water systems that have at least 10,000 service connections are required to fluoridate their water, pending the availability of funds.

The addition of optimal amounts of fluoride in drinking water systems is said to help prevent tooth decay, especially among young children, Public Health’s Ramirez said.

For the past five years, Public Health has been administering an oral health program aimed at young schoolchildren. That state-funded program recently got a five-year extension, she said. The program also provides educational outreach about how fluoridated water helps prevent tooth decay.

For every dollar that is invested in a water supply’s fluoridation, it saves the community about $32 to $45 in unnecessary dental costs, or the price of getting a tooth’s cavity filled, Ramirez said.

Nor is there any credible evidence that fluoridated water is unsafe to consume, she said.

During the presentation, council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker asked what the benefits were of having the city’s water supply fluoridated, since most people do not drink it. Ramirez responded that it is not uncommon for low-income households to drink tap water.

Viegas-Walker then stated that the city’s water users could all benefit if the fluoridation process was to result in better tasting water. Ramirez said that because of the extensive infrastructure upgrades that the fluoridation process requires to the city’s water delivery system, improved tap water taste could be a likely outcome.

Mayor Tomas Oliva said that besides the science that has demonstrated the benefits of fluoridated water on oral health, the city would have to muster the political will if a fluoridation system were to be pursued.

“From this point on we will have to sit down, look at numbers, look at policies and see if it’s something that we can discuss in the months to come,” Oliva said.

Council OKs Lifeguard Training for Calexico Schools

A resolution to have the city’s aquatics supervisor train individuals recruited by the Calexico Unified School District to become certified lifeguards and water safety instructors was nearly sunk when one council member raised questions about the manner in which the city would be compensated for its assistance.

At issue was language in the proposed memorandum of understanding between the city and Calexico Unified that council member Viegas-Walker said could have shortchanged the city if not enough candidates attended and completed the training courses.

As part of the MOU, Calexico Unified stated it would recruit up to 40 students to undertake the training. The cost of a student to obtain both the lifeguard and water safety instructor certificates would be $300, or $200 if just one certificate was sought.

The school district will pay up to $12,000 for the training, which will be conducted by two city employees at the Margarita de Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center at Calexico High.

Because of the way the memorandum of understanding was written, and which appeared to indicate that payment to the city was contingent on a Calexico student’s successful attainment of the certificate, Viegas-Walker had raised initial objections to its approval.

She suggested the MOU be revised and sent back to the school district board for a second approval to stipulate that the city would be compensated for its two employees’ time regardless of the number of students who enrolled or completed the courses.

“I want to make sure they are paying full freight for the use of our employees,” Viegas-Walker said.

Viegas-Walker’s remarks prompted a lengthy discussion among the council, city personnel and a Calexico Unified representative. Ultimately, the discussion was cut short when Viegas-Walker agreed to support the resolution on a one-time basis, and request that any similar MOUs that come before the council in the future explicitly state the city would be reimbursed according to its employees’ pay rates.

As part of the deal, the city’s aquatics supervisor and a second employee will provide the anticipated 40 Calexico students with lifeguard and water safety instructor courses, which will include cardiopulmonary resuscitation, first aid, and automated external defibrillator training.

Council Denies Request to Support Unionization Effort

A request by Mayor Tomas Oliva to use city letterhead for a letter of support on behalf of employees of a private company who are attempting to unionize was denied by his colleagues on the dais.

Oliva’s request followed a presentation by a Teamsters Local 542 representative and an employee of El Centro-based RoGar Manufacturing Inc.

The union is assisting the unionization efforts of the RoGar employees, one of whom claimed to the council that the company was impeding on the employees’ legal right to organize and unionize.

Oliva had argued that the City Council had the discretion to issue a letter of support on behalf of the RoGar employees, if it were to come to a consensus. Council member Viegas-Walker disagreed and called the request inappropriate.

“Why would we get into the middle of a dispute with a business when our focus has been on (business) recruitment,” Viegas-Walker said. “We need to stay in our lane in regards to this.”

Ultimately, it was decided during the May 3 meeting that those in support of the workers’ efforts could issue a letter of support in their personal capacity as council members, but not on city letterhead nor on behalf of the council as a whole.

Council Approves Application for Project Funding

Some $2.8 million in federal grants funds will be sought for two separate Imperial Avenue transportation projects. The city was authorized to apply for the grant funds by the City Council during the council meeting.

About $2.1 million in federal Surface Transportation Grant funds will be sought to construct a new Imperial Avenue roadway between Danenberg Drive and Manuel Ortiz Avenue south of Interstate 8. The funding is scheduled to be made available in fiscal year 2023.

The grant application will require a local match of 11.4 percent, which is to be covered by funds from Measure D, the one-half cent sales tax that sustains the county’s Local Transportation Authority, according to the resolution’s backup documents.

Additionally, the council authorized the city to apply for $655,000 in federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant funds. A local match of 11.4 percent is to be covered by Measure D funds.

The funds are being requested to cover the costs of a traffic signal synchronization project for Imperial Avenue, from Ocotillo Drive to Main Street, the resolution’s backup documents stated. The project will target the traffic signals at Ocotillo Drive, Ross Avenue, Hamilton Avenue, State and Main streets.

“The project will improve traffic circulation, reducing vehicle trip time and vehicle idling subsequently reducing vehicle emissions,” the backup documents stated.