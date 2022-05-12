Comic Shop Owner to Comic Book Writer

EL CENTRO — Comics were and are a large part of Ruben Najera’s life, be it reading them when he was a child, to owning El Centro’s Metahumans Comics, to creating the Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention.

Now the title of comic writer can be added to his repertoire with his breakout short story, “Operatives,” for the world renowned Archie Comics.

“I’m just really, really stoked to get the honor to join the Archie team,” Najera said during an interview on Tuesday, May 10. “And of all the books I get to come out in, it’s a big one.”

Najera’s comic will be featured in the upcoming one-shot comic book, “The Best Archie Comic Ever,” a book featuring three Archie stories of various genres from big comic industry writers Fred Van Lente (Conan the Avenger, Jennifer Blood) and Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Worst Dudes) and artists Tim Seeley (G.I. Joe, Deadpool) and Jed Dougherty.

A black and white page from the story “Operatives” in the upcoming one-shot comic book, “The Best Archie Comic Ever,” is shown. Metahumans Comics owner Ruben Najera, of El Centro, is the writer on “Operatives.” The book will be released on June 15. | IMAGE COURTESY OF RUBEN NAJERA

The third story in the book will be “Operatives” and is written by Najera with artwork by Giorgia Sposito (Bettie Page, Doctor Who).

“Operatives” is a spy thriller that will feature Betty and Veronica as super spies at the opera, Najera said. His comic will also be adding a new villain to the Archie series called Big Carp, a mob boss.

“The Best Archie Comic Ever” will be released next month on June 15.

Before this, Najera had written an original indie comic called “Illegal Aliens” that was premiered at Yuma Con and a script for comic artist Dave Garcia’s Panda Khan series. In January, Najera, alongside his girlfriend, Sheyla Valencia, co-authored the book “Chiquita the Vaquita,” a children’s book meant to spread awareness about the plight of the critically endangered vaquita porpoise.

The former professional skateboarder attributes his writing to a lifelong love of creating worlds and telling stories, saying he went from building worlds using action figures to putting it on paper in a comic form.

“Comics are just another way of doing that. What I love about it the most is, you can have that million-dollar budget movie and just put it in a little comic. At the end of the day you are limited (in a movie) to budget constraints or CGI limitations,” Najera said. “The things you can do in a comic book are limitless, you can take characters to space, you can create a subterranean world, there’s no limits.”

Najera’s journey with comics began when he was 5 years old with a hand-me-down, thrashed Spectacular Spider-man comic that he’s sure came from an older cousin. He poured over that book, but what added fuel to the fire was the Archie comics.

He said he recalled a vivid memory of being in the checkout line at Kmart in the early ’90s with his mother when he was a kid, looking at the shelves with his brother next to the register that held candy and the Archie Jumbo comics. Then 6 years old, Najera and his brother would then be given a choice of one item from the shelf.

“My brother would always get the candy bar, and me, I would get those little Archie Jumbos because I was like, my brother is going to eat the candy and then it’s going to be gone forever and then what?” Najera said.

“For me, the comic was like, I can read this now, I can read it next week, I can read it next month. I got so much out of those Archie Jumbos and strong memories with those,” he said. “A kid from El Centro to be getting those at a Kmart checkout, and then all of a sudden being a writer for them is like insane. That’s really the joy for me.”

Najera continued to foster a love for the medium all his life. Whether it was the Archie Jumbos, the newspaper comics like Denise the Menace, or even the small comics in the packs of Bazooka gum. If it was a comic, it was in Najera’s hands wherever he could get them from.

That love continued into adulthood, carrying over with the opening of Metahumans and the creation of the Imperial Valley Entertainment Convention. Still, he wanted to write and bring worlds to life.

He started submitting scripts to different comic book companies and editors over the course of about five years but was rejected each time. In 2020, he enrolled in the Joe Kubert School of Cartoon and Graphic Art Inc. to learn more about comic script writing. The Kubert School allowed him to learn how to polish and cutback on his work while allowing him to continue submitting his edited and improved scripts in the meantime.

One of those companies was Archie Comics. In fact, Najera had already submitted 10 different scripts to Archie before one was finally picked up in 2021 by editor Jamie Lee Rotante, writer of “Betty and Veronica: Vixens.” She gave him a shot, gave him several ideas for future scripts, and Najera decided to do them all. “Operatives” was one of those that was chosen.

The cover of the upcoming comic book, “The Best Archie Comic Ever,” is shown. Metahumans Comics owner Ruben Najera, of El Centro, is the writer one of three stories in the book, “Operatives.” The book will be released on June 15. | IMAGE COURTESY OF RUBEN NAJERA

Najera is stoked to be not only be putting his name on Archie history and earning a badge he will wear for the rest of his life but also being one of the few Mexican-American writers in comics.

To his knowledge, Najera is the first writer from the Imperial Valley to break into the comic industry. The Valley is known for Holtville resident Dave Garcia, comic artist and creator of Panda Khan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic fame and his original comic “Shadow of the West.”

Najera stresses that it has not been an easy journey, filled with rejections and feelings of failure, but he feels it has been worth it to put his stamp on comic history.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get an award for writing comics, but that was never the goal. The goal was to have not just my foot in the door but to walk through the door and have that door close behind me,” he said. “I made it in the building basically, and that was always the goal growing up. The best part is to play in the sandbox with the characters that everyone knows and you get to utilize them in a story and what you do in a story adds to their history to the rest of time.”

At the moment Najera is doing a bit of a “podcast tour” promoting and talking about the upcoming comic. Recently he was on the Nerdament podcast and on Tuesday night he will be talking on a podcast from the United Kingdom.