Calexico Council Selects New City Manager

CALEXICO — Deputy Imperial County Executive Officer Esperanza Colio Warren has been selected as Calexico’s newest city manager by a unanimous vote of the City Council following a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, May 12.

Colio is an 18-year veteran of the county of Imperial, where she specialized in economic development and has been universally lauded for her grant writing abilities. She would be filling a position in Calexico that was recently vacated by her current boss, County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa.

She has been deputy CEO since 2018. If she comes to terms on an employment contract with the city, Colio would be the city’s first female top executive.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, for them selecting me unanimously. I’m very excited about the opportunity. However, it is still subject to negotiation of a contract,” Colio said shortly after hearing about her selection.

“I’m a native Mexican. And it seems unrealistic to me to come to another country and become a city manager, or at least receive a unanimous vote to become a city manager,” she said. Colio was born in Mexicali and didn’t come to the United States until the late 1990s.

Mayor Pro Tem Camilo Garcia declined to comment on Colio’s selection, saying that he and his fellow council members would defer comment to a press release coming from the city.

Colio was apprehensive about saying too much, commenting that she wanted to respect the process. Still, she admitted that if hired, she does have a set of goals.

“I hope to bring to Calexico programs targeted to families in need, to increase the (number of) businesses, to promote businesses in the city, because that brings revenue to the city, and more important, to create a working relationship among the community, the city and the City Council, to be that liaison between those groups that are so important for a city to be successful,” Colio said.

Deputy Imperial County Executive Officer speaks during an Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this year. | MARCIE LANDEROS FILE PHOTO

During her tenure with the county, she has worked vigorously to secure grant funding to help those who are homeless or near homelessness. Colio helped write the grants to obtain money and trailers to assist and shelter those displaced by the Niland fire, the Desert Shores Trailer Park fires, and more.

Going into Thursday, Calexico was a city without a clear picture of permanency at three key executive positions: city manager, chief of police, and finance manager. Fire Chief Diego Favila is interim city manager, police Lt. Jesus Serrano is interim chief, and a finance department staffer is acting as interim manager.

A second call for applications went out for the police chief post several weeks ago to replace a now fully retired Gonzalo Gerardo. The second round of resumes was due on Friday, May 13. Mayor Pro Tem Garcia said the decision to re-advertise was due to too few applicants.

Garcia was asked whether taking action on such important positions would be stalled or stopped until a permanent city manager is in place, especially with a selection made in Colio.

“What we want is that hopefully, this new city manager comes in and builds the team around them, right?” he said.

Colio, an El Centro resident, earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from San Diego State University-Imperial Valley, where she is also an adjunct professor and was recently the campus’ representative as one of 10 winners of the SDSU Alumni Awards of Distinction, known as the “Monty Awards.”

Professionally, Colio has certifications in utility (water and wastewater systems) management and specialized economic development, and she has an accounting degree (but no certification) from Universidad Autónoma de Baja California in Mexicali.

She also spent seven years as an administrative manager and accountant with the Mexicali Tourism and Conventions Bureau.

Colio is married and has one son, who is 27 and lives in Portland, Oregon.