EL CENTRO — The Force is still strong with Imperial County, as use of the region for film production is returning to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a standstill.

“Our fiscal year ’19-’20 was not a normal year, as you can only imagine. It was unusually slow to begin with, but when COVID hit, production obviously came to a screaming halt,” Charla Teeters, director of the Imperial County Film Commission, said to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 10.

Production crews were out at Osborn Overlook in the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area near Glamis on Tuesday morning, May 10. One production was a fashion shoot, the other was for web content for YouTube. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IMPERIAL COUNTY FILM COMMISSION

“Most years we average seven to nine productions a month. That year we were averaging five to six,” she continued. “We had a total of 51 smaller projects that we had tracked, with an estimated economic impact of around $600,000.”

The Imperial County Film Commission works to bring film companies to Imperial County by facilitating the permitting process and promoting the area’s location, accommodations, services and talent.

Five large productions were ready to shoot in Imperial County or were in pre-production — including “Mayans MC,” “Animal Kingdom” and a Ben Affleck feature — Teeters said, but they “vanished due to COVID.”

Cancelations due to COVID continue to plague production, but the industry is trying to return to a sense of normalcy, she continued.

Production picked up in fits and starts in fiscal year 2020-2021, with 26 projects representing an estimated economic impact of $1.6 million, Teeters said.

The Film Commission has tracked 23 projects this fiscal year for an estimated economic impact of $1.95 million. National Geographic filmed a documentary on burrowing owls. But the largest production this fiscal year was Disney’s Star Wars six-episode limited series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

“They shot in August, which was horrific, but they were the size of a feature film. It is for TV but it was a huge production,” Teeters said. “’Obi-Wan’ premieres May 27 on Disney+, and we are on most of the promotional materials. It is the dunes and stuff like that, so that’s exciting.

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi rides through the dunes of Tatooine in a still image from Disney+’s Star Wars series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” The series was largely filmed on location in Imperial County. It premieres on May 27. | VIDEO CAPTURE

“All these productions fill hotels in Brawley and El Centro. This week particularly I’ve had to do some finagling trying to get people hotel rooms because we’re out of hotel rooms,” she added. “That’s a good problem to have.”

Three separate productions are currently shooting in the Valley. As well, the producers of a “large post-apocalyptic television show” are doing some extensive scouting in the area to secure more than 20 locations.

“If this all comes through, that will be a tremendous, tremendous production for us to have,” Teeters said.

On Wednesday, May 11, Teeters announced the Film Commission’s participation on the panel, “Star Wars Tourism: Visiting the Galaxy Far, Far Away on Earth,” at the Star Wars Celebration 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center from 2 to 3 p.m. May 27 on the University Stage.

Teeters will join three other panelists as they discuss the various locales that have been featured across three trilogies, two one-off films, and several live-action series that now are a staple of Disney+ programming.

Filming for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” bookends a local production history that began with “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” which was released on May 25, 1983. The Buttercup Valley dunes played home to Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge and the Sarlacc pit.

“I am happy to have the opportunity to represent and promote Imperial County at such a significant event,” Teeters stated in a Film Commission media release. “I think the topic of film tourism is an important and timely subject for the Film Commission to tackle.

“Film tourism is an important revenue stream for our region and the appearance of our unique and awe-inspiring landscapes in a film or television series can significantly increase the number of visitors that come to our county with the desire to visit another world and to step in the footsteps of their favorite characters,” she added.

