SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Crowned DL Champions

CALEXICO — It was the perfect end to a perfect night for the Calexico High School softball team when the Bulldogs blanked Calipatria High, 13-0, to kick off a Desert League championship celebration here on Friday, May 6.

Calexico (19-7 overall, 8-0 in DL) started the evening by honoring its five seniors, handled the Hornets, then celebrated on the field for clinching the league championship.

“These girls are enjoying the game so much. They are having fun and playing well together,” said Calexico coach Jenny Lopez. “At the Vegas tournament it allowed us to bond together like we hadn’t all year.”

Calexico High School seniors, from left, Shanelle Gascon, Andrea Lopez, Natalie Gonzalez, Liah Valdez and Alyssa Galaviz, are recognized during a special presentation in Calexico on Friday, May 6. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico High School senior Andrea Lopez gets safely into third base during the Bulldogs’ 13-0 Desert League victory over Calipatria in Calexico on Friday, May 6. With the win the Bulldogs clinched the DL championship. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs have won eight straight DL games after beating Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe, 16-4, on Tuesday, May 10. They wrap up the DL season at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, when they host Imperial.

After that, the Bulldogs will wait to see where they are seeded for the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs, set to begin the week of May 16. Heading into this final week of action, Calexico is ranked No. 1 in the Division III polls, one spot in front of Imperial Valley League-leading Holtville.

The Vikings beat Central Union High, 5-4, on Friday, May 10, to clinch at least a share of the Imperial Valley League title and finish the season hosting Southwest High on Thursday, May 12.

The top-12 teams in the Division III rankings will make it into the postseason and play for the CIF-SDS title.

“This season we haven’t focused on our opponents, we are just trying to take care of what we can control each and every day,” Lopez said. “We’ve been playing well and we need to keep that same approach in the playoffs.”

Against Calipatria on Friday, Lopez honored her five seniors, Shanelle Gascon, Andrea Lopez, Natalie Gonzalez, Liah Valdez, and Alyssa Galaviz, during a pregame ceremony.

The Bulldogs then proceeded to shut out the Hornets to kick off the postgame celebration.

“We didn’t even know how to celebrate,” Lopez said. “This senior group holds a soft spot with me. This core group I’ve had with me since I started coaching. I’ve seen them go through all the phases, laugh, cry, struggle, succeed and as a coach you appreciate their growth.”