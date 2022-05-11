Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: May 3-9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from May 3 through May 9.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

3:22 p.m.: The Yuma Police Department asked deputies to be on the lookout for a white 2021 Toyota Rav 4 that was stolen in Yuma the previous evening.

7:06 p.m.: Deputies responded to the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 86 near Salton City for reports of two felons in possession of a loaded 9mm “ghost gun.”

9:36 p.m.: The Brawley Police Department requested assistance from deputies while attempting to detain a subject that had possibly been involved in an assault with a knife.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

12:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision at the corner of Willoughby Road and Pitzer Road near Calexico.

2:58 a.m.: A security guard at Imperial Valley College called deputies to report that a Hispanic male adult was attempting to break into the campus. The man was last seen heading toward Highway 111.

10:16 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Aaron Road and Picacho Road in the Winterhaven area after an 88-year-old subject reportedly disappeared while fishing along a canal bank.

1:28 p.m.: The Yuma Police Department asked deputies to be on the lookout for a brown 2007 Saturn Aura stolen from First Street in Yuma around 5:30 p.m. on May 3.

6:37 p.m.: The El Centro Police Department asked deputies to be on the lookout for a subject who was possibly involved in a shooting on Adams Avenue in El Centro on April 30.

7:20 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a white male adult wearing no clothes and throwing rocks at tractors in the area of Araz Road and Yuma Avenue in Winterhaven.

7:24 p.m: Deputies and fire department personnel responded to an address on Lee Road near Imperial after a 45-year-old female subject was attacked by a dog and was bleeding from her back and arm.

8:31 p.m.: The Westmorland Police Department requested assistance from deputies with a large fight between multiple subjects at the corner of Sixth Street and H Street in Westmorland.

10:23 p.m.: A resident of Coachella Canal Road near Niland called deputies to complain about loud music in the area. The caller reported that somebody had been playing the song “Maneater” for the past half hour and she believes that it was intended toward her. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the loud music.

8:45 p.m.: Deputies were called to the corner of Clark Road and First Street south of Imperial after a white Volkswagen Atlas reportedly hit a subject on a bicycle.

10:52 p.m.: A resident of Imperial Avenue in Seeley reported that two male subjects were attempting to break into his home.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

12:38 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Highway 86 and Keystone Road near Brawley for reports of a stabbing.

7:41 a.m.: The California Highway Patrol alerted deputies to a big rig on fire near the AMPM store in Salton City. Personnel from the Brawley Fire Department and the Westmorland Fire Department also responded.

8:44 a.m.: A subject on York Road in Winterhaven called deputies to report spotting three suspicious subjects in the area that he believes are wanted for murder in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

7:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Haven Drive and Shore Avenue in Salton City after a truck ran into a utility pole.

10:20 p.m.: Deputies assisted the Brawley Police Department with breaking up a large fight between multiple subjects on West Main Street in Westmorland. One subject involved in the fight was reported to be on the ground and unresponsive.

11:52 p.m.: Deputies received word from the Yuma Marine Corps Air Station dispatch that one of their helicopters had spotted a vehicle stuck in the sand inside an active bombing range five miles west of Glamis.

SATURDAY, MAY 7

12:31 a.m.: Deputies responded to the Fourth Avenue Bridge at Interstate 8 in Winterhaven after a female subject reportedly jumped in front of a moving vehicle.

6:14 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle in a canal with a possible deceased subject inside at the corner of Mead Road and Bryant Road near Brawley.

8:10 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a structure fire on Highway 86 at Woodland Road near El Centro.

9:13 p.m.: Union Pacific Railroad employees advised deputies that their train hit an ATV in the area of Coachella Canal Road and Stanley Road near Niland. They were unsure if anybody was on the ATV at the time.

10:43 p.m.: Deputies received reports of a vehicle headed southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 86 at Allen Road near Westmorland.

SUNDAY, MAY 8

5:36 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Highway 111 and Jasper Road near Heber for reports of a fatal three-vehicle traffic accident.

6:18 a.m.: A subject on Palo Verde Road near Ocotillo reported that two men in a white truck had thrown rocks at him and stole his motorcycle.

MONDAY, MAY 9

4:15 a.m.: A resident of Brawley Avenue in Salton Sea Beach called deputies to report “spirits inside and outside his home.”

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, MAY 4

12:34 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a traffic accident at the corner of Sixth Street and Melon Avenue.

THURSDAY, MAY 5

4:04 p.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a house on fire on Chestnut Avenue.

FRIDAY, MAY 6

10:49 p.m.: Deputies responded to the Sonrisa Villa care facility on the 700 block of Fifth Street for reports of a 68-year-old subject having a nervous breakdown and setting things on fire.