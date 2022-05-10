IID Preparing Water Apportionment Plan

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District is preparing a water apportionment plan for Imperial Valley growers to rein in a projected water overrun after the federal government declared a water shortage, reducing the amount of water that Arizona, Nevada and Mexico can claim from the Colorado River.

The IID holds the largest and most secure federal entitlement on the Colorado River, but current Bureau of Reclamation projections show the district exceeding its allocation by more than 92,000 acre-feet of water this year as grain prices reach record highs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The IID’s senior water rights protect it from planned water cuts, but they don’t cushion the Valley’s growers if the district uses more water than it is allocated during a drought. IID officials worry that if there is an inadvertent overrun, the Bureau of Reclamation will shut off the tap.

The Equitable Distribution Plan, which IID staff presented to the public for feedback at the IID Board of Directors meeting on May 3, would use “the previously implemented hybrid methodology, comprised of both straight line and historical use components.” Growers that need more water can order it from the IID’s water clearinghouse, and those who are eligible for more water than they need can leave it in the clearinghouse for those who need it. The plan would be retroactive to Jan. 1, so all farm water that has been used this calendar year would count toward the apportionments.

The new EDP is similar to the program that the IID implemented in 2014, when the district had to pay back nearly 155,000 acre-feet of water that it used in excess of its allotment in 2011 and 2012. Under the 2014 program, the IID calculated half of a field’s water allocation based on its historic use and half based on an equal “straight-line” allocation.

The Colorado River Compact gives the district some flexibility to order more water than it is allotted. However, low water levels at Lake Mead meant that the district had to repay the entire 2012 overrun in one year.

Conditions have grown increasingly dire since then. Hotter, drier conditions driven by climate change have reduced snow packs and runoff which feed the replenish the river. Water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead are at their lowest points in history.

Lake Mead, which holds Colorado River water allocated to the IID and other western Lower Colorado River Basin states water users, dropped to 35 percent of its capacity last August, prompting the Bureau of Reclamation to declare a Tier 1 shortage, nixing the inadvertent overrun policy.

Lake Mead near Hoover Dam is shown earlier in 2021. The bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high watermark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows. | COURTESY PHOTO

“Previously that had allowed us some operational flexibility in our year-to-year water use where we could exceed our approved water order and pay it back in subsequent years. That policy is now in suspension and no longer an option,” IID Water Manager Tina Shields said, addressing the board.

“When you fall below elevation 1075 (in feet above sea level) into a shortage tier, you cannot remove water from storage accounts in Lake Mead. Signatories to the DCP (Drought Contingency Plan) have a different kind of flexibility but IID is still operating under those previous guidelines,” Shields continued.

Growers reluctantly signed on to the EDP in 2013. Some feared that they would be punished for their conservation efforts, which incrementally lowered their historical water use over the years. The IID revised the program a few times with feedback from growers.

Mike Abatti, a land owner and grower from El Centro, sued the IID to overturn the 2013 apportionment program, arguing that the IID prioritized other water users over farmers, and that growers had a guaranteed right to that water.

The trial court issued a writ of mandate in 2018 forcing the IID to repeal the program. The appellate court reversed the writ of mandate in 2020 and ruled that the IID was the rightful manager of the Valley’s Colorado River entitlement.

Jimmy Abatti — Mike Abatti’s brother — pointed out that implementing the EDP retroactively could disrupt business but urged the board to approve the EDP quickly so that the IID does not exceed its allocation.

“A lot of us have to borrow money … and have crops and a plan figured out. Implementing and going back retro is really going to hurt a lot of farms. It’s going to have the banks questioning the loan. So, I think we ought to be cautious. On this resolution alone, let’s get this one done in a rapid pace but then we have another six, seven months after that to refine it,” Jimmy Abatti said, addressing the board.

The IID’s Ad Water Advisory Committee was scheduled to review the EDP proposal on Thursday, May 12. The IID Board will revisit the item on Tuesday, May 17.