CHULA VISTA — The Calexico High School baseball team ran its winning streak to 14 games with identical 9-1 victories over Calipatria on Friday, May 6, and then at Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista on Saturday, May 7.

The Bulldogs (19-6 overall, 7-0 in the Desert League) clinched the Desert League title with the victory over Calipatria. The victory over the Hornets gave Calexico a three-game lead in the league with just two contests remaining.

The Bulldogs close out the season with a 3:15 p.m. home game on Tuesday, May 10, against Vincent Memorial Catholic High and then travel to Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe for a 7 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 11.

On Saturday, May 7, Calexico traveled to Chula Vista and scored the 9-1 win over Mater Dei Catholic, getting two runs in the fourth, one in the sixth and six runs in the seventh inning.

Mater Dei, the ninth-ranked team in CIF-San Diego Section Division III, scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to close the gap to 2-1 but wasn’t able to do any other damage offensively.

Bulldogs’ sophomore Armando Woo had two hits and two RBIs to lead the offense and junior Armando Lopez scored three runs and drove in two. Junior Orlando Llamas had a hit and scored twice while junior Andre Valdez and sophomore Manuel Cano had two RBIs each.

Llamas got the win on the hill, pitching a complete game and allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

Calexico is currently the fourth-ranked team in CIF-SDS Division IV, coming in behind top-ranked Oceanside, second-ranked San Ysidro and third-ranked Mission Bay of San Diego.

The top-12 teams in the division will make it into the postseason. Imperial Valley League teams Central Union and Holtville sit at No. 14 and 15 respectively in Division IV.

Calipatria is currently ranked No. 4 in CIF-SDS Division V with Palo Verde sitting at No. 7 in Division V. Brawley Union is currently ranked No. 7 in Division III.