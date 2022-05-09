EL CENTRO — Calexico High School seniors Viviana Cuadras and Briana Gallegos delivered strong performances for the Bulldogs’ track and field team at the Imperial Valley League championship meet at Southwest High School on Thursday, May 5.

Viviana Cuadras, Calexico High School senior

Cuadras walked away with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, a fourth-place finish in the high jump and a fourth-place finish in the long jump. Gallegos placed third in both the 1,600-meter run and the 3,200-meter race.

Bulldogs’ senior Rose Avila placed fourth in the girls’ discus event while the girls’ 4×400 relay team of Karol Favela, Arantza Lira, Luisa Estrada and Nilda Jarero also took fourth place.

For the Calexico boys, it was junior Andres Ramirez setting a personal best time in the 300-meter hurdles and walking away with a fourth-place finish. Ramirez also placed fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and seventh in the 100-meter dash.

Results from the girls events were:

100-meter – Isabella Rebollar, Brawley, 12.83. Viviana Cuadras, Calexico, 13.21. Kenia Olea, Imperial, 13.61.

200-meter – Jennifer Sanchez, Southwest, 27.12. Jasmine Reed, Central, 27.65. Isabella Rebollar, Brawley, 27.69.

400-meter – Sidney Garcia, Southwest, 1:00.05. Jasmine Reed, Central, 1:02.81. Arely Ortega, Imperial, 1:04.84.

800-meter – Sidney Garcia, Southwest, 2:27.96. Azucena Hernandez, Central, 2:28.02. Joana Reed, Central, 2:31.33.

1,600-meter – Azucena Hernandez, Central, 5:33.61. Joana Reed, Central, 5:41.14. Briana Gallegos, Calexico, 5:45.66.

3,200-meter – Azucena Hernandez, Central, 12:12.04. Lillian Strahm, Holtville, 12:29.08. Briana Gallegos, Calexico, 12:55.48.

100-meter hurdles – Natalie Lopez, Imperial, 17.10. Cheney Gomez, Imperial, 17.28. Jaqi Hernandez, Brawley, 17.81.

300-meter hurdles – Natalie Lopez, Imperial, 50.73. Alana Ortiz, Central, 51.23. Alessandra Morales, Southwest, 52.95.

4×100-meter relay – Southwest, 52.10. Central, 53.05. Brawley, 53.78.

4×400-meter relay – Southwest, 4:14.78. Central, 4:21.10. Imperial, 4:28.21.

Shot put – Azaria Martin, Brawley, 32-03.50. Cheney Gomez, Imperial, 32-01.50. Dylan Jardon, Brawley, 31-05.50.

Discus – Sharron Lee, Brawley, 102-02. Alyssa Moss, Central, 87-10. Samantha Garcia, Central, 83-10.

High jump – Amy Riley, Imperial, 4-07.00. Nirvana Diaz Lopez, Southwest, 4-05.00. Danni Dill, Palo Verde, 4-05.00.

Long jump – Briana Martin, Central, 15-04.50. Kristin Ruelas, Brawley, 15-02.50. Kenia Olea, Imperial, 14-08.50.

Triple jump – Jaqi Hernandez, Brawley, 31-08.00. Briana Martin, Central, 31-04.50. Kristin Ruelas, Brawley, 31-03.00.

Results from the boys events were:

100-meter – Mathew Robertson, Palo Verde, 10.97. Steven Luker, Central, 11.23. Derrick Smith, Brawley, 11.34.

200-meter – Charles Sullivan, Central, 22.36. Mathew Robertson, Palo Verde, 22.45. Alejandro Morales, Southwest, 23.28.

400-meter – Charles Sullivan, Central, 50.30. Alejandro Morales, Southwest, 51.19. Aaron Solorzano, Central, 51.38.

800-meter – Christopher Malone, Southwest, 1:59.64. Julian Reyna, Holtville, 2:04.63. Joseph Taylor, Brawley, 2:05.13.

1,600-meter – Christopher Malone, Southwest, 4:29.07. Julian Reyna, Holtville, 4:43.58. Jaden Martin-Lopez, Central, 4:47.35.

3,200-meter – Archie Olvera, Brawley, 10:08.58. Julian Reyna, Holtville, 10:22.24. Steven Gomez, Southwest, 10:31.30.

110-meter hurdles – Daniel Zavala, Central, 15.87. Steven Gomez, Southwest, 16.63. Daniel Camillo, Brawley, 16.91.

300-meter hurdles – Daniel Zavala, Central, 41.15. Steven Gomez, Southwest, 41.37. Michael Hernandez, Imperial, 43.19.

4×100-meter relay – Central, 43.21. Brawley, 44.13. Palo Verde, 45.47.

4×400-meter relay – Central, 3:27.54. Southwest, 3:34.22. Brawley, 3:39.21.

Shot put – Guillermo Lopez, Southwest, 59-11.00. Israel Rascon, Central, 43-06.50. Ethan Reeves, Imperial, 42-02.00.

Discus – Guillermo Lopez, Southwest, 163-02. Wolfgang Horner, Imperial, 132-11. German Beltran, Brawley, 117-05 .

High jump – Brian Martinez, Central, 5-09.00. Gabriel Dagnino, Palo Verde, 5-09.00. Jehu Salazar, Imperial, 5-05.00.

Long jump – Arturo Estrada, Central, 21-02.00. Gabriel Dagnino, Palo Verde, 20-11.00. Mehkye Washington, Brawley, 19-08.00.

Triple jump – Aaron Solorzano, Central, 41-04.00. Gabriel Dagnino, Palo Verde, 41-02.00. Arturo Estrada, Central, 40-04.00.