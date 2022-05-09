HEBER — An 89-year-old Holtville man who drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on Highway 111 south of Heber Road died when he struck another vehicle head-on, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man’s passenger, as well as the driver of the car he collided with, both sustained moderate and major injuries, respectively, and were flown out in separate helicopters to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, the Highway Patrol reported.

The driver who died was identified as Gregorio Gomez by the Imperial County Coroner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and while no autopsy has been conducted yet, he likely died from blunt force trauma, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The passenger in Gomez’s car was identified as 84-year-old Elena Cesena Gomez of Holtville and the driver of the car Gregorio Gomez hit was identified as Ashley Marie Castillo, age 40, of Bakersfield.

No information on their conditions was immediately available.

The Highway Patrol report provides little information on why or how the collision occurred, other than to state that for unknown reasons and at an unknown rate of speed, Gregorio Gomez was driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 111 just south of Heber Road, hitting Castillo’s vehicle, which was traveling north.

A second collision occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Carlos Jimenez of Brawley ran into Castillo’s vehicle. Jimenez was not injured.

The Highway Patrol states impairment was not believed to be a factor in the collisions, which is still under investigation.