CALEXICO — For 23-year-old Kayla Rubio, there’s been three times in the last few years she thought her basketball playing days were over. But like the Energizer Bunny, she keeps going and going and going.

The 2017 graduate of Calexico High School just wrapped up her college career with a stellar season at the University of La Verne in the San Gabriel Valley, averaging more than six points per game and just short of 10 rebounds per game.

2017 Calexico High School graduate Kayla Rubio set a school record at the University of LaVerne with 25 rebounds in a game this season. She is headed to play in an international tournament in Puerto Rico in July. | PHOTO COURTESY OF KAYLA RUBIO

She set the school record for rebounds in a game back in December when the Leopards senior pulled down 25 and added 10 points to go along with the record-setting rebound performance.

“I didn’t even know how many rebounds I had or that I was close to a record,” said the 6-foot tall Rubio. “I wasn’t something I had in mind, but with about four minutes left I was checking back into the game and our athletic director told me I needed four rebounds to break the record.”

She went out and got five rebounds in those four minutes to pass the previous record of 23.

Rubio wasn’t sure she’d get a senior season at LaVerne. When COVID-19 wiped out the 2021 season for La Verne, Rubio thought that was it for her playing days. But college athletes were given an extra “COVID Year” to replace the lost season and Rubio took advantage.

She started all 23 games for the Leopards and got her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. Now, Rubio is going after her master’s degree for athletic training, also at LaVerne.

“Our trainer at Arizona Western (College in Yuma) is what made me want to do this,” Rubio said. “She had such a great way of working with the athletes and who wouldn’t want to watch games and get to help the athletes?”

She thought her playing days were over after two years at AWC in Yuma when the only offers she got to continue playing were out of state. She knew she wanted to remain close enough to home and the friends and family support she has always gotten.

“It wasn’t until the spring after my sophomore season at AWC that the coach from LaVerne called me and convinced me to visit the campus,” Rubio said. “Everything was close and I had some family not too far from campus and it just felt right.”

And now after finishing her senior year at LaVerne, she thought that was the end of the line until PhD Hoops came calling and asked her if she’d like to take a trip to Puerto Rico and represent the United States in a seven-day basketball tour.

Rubio will be competing with other college-aged women from around the country in Puerto Rico against top competition on the island. She is scheduled be in Puerto Rico July 12-18.

“The coach at LaVerne referred me to PhD and the coach from PhD reached out to me and asked me what I thought,” Rubio said. “I talked to my parents about it and they are the ones who convinced me to do it.”

While Rubio said she isn’t expecting any offers to play basketball internationally to come from this trip, it is something she said she would listen to if it happens.

“I will be taking it serious but I don’t go there with my hopes up because I know it’s such a long shot,” Rubio said. “I just going to go out there and do my thing.”

Rubio is fundraising for the Puerto Rico trip and anyone interested in sponsoring her can visit her Facebook page.