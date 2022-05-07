Imperial County’s 44 Fallen Officers Remembered

MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — The emotion was clear on Imperial Police Chief Leonard Barra’s face from the moment he stepped up to the podium, under the setting sun on Friday afternoon, May 6.

Barra spoke of the brotherhood that forms between law enforcement officers, sharing stories of he and the late Aaron Garcia, who was once his partner in the Imperial Police Department before Garcia died in 2008.

“Aaron was the definition of a big brother; every traffic stop, every contact, every car responded to, he was there to show me how to do a better job and how to be a better officer,” Barra said.

“When I was going through personal issues or stress in the job, Aaron was there to listen and to give me guidance. That is a definition of a big brother,” he said.

Imperial Police Chief Leonard Barra speaks of the brotherhood that forms between law enforcement officers during the 14th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday, May 6. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Law enforcement personnel from throughout Imperial County gathered on the steps of the Imperial County Courthouse to remember their fallen brothers and sisters during the 14th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial, where 44 local law enforcement officers who fell in the line of duty were honored.

Leading the memorial was Undersheriff Fred Miramontes. His somber voice was filled with emotion as he spoke of not only the 44 fallen officers in Imperial County, but of the many throughout the nation.

In 2021, 115 law enforcement officers fell in the line of duty across the nation, with 33 of them being in California. Of those 33, two came from Imperial County, El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agent Alejandro Flores-Bañuelos and Imperial County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo.

“To date, in 2022, we have lost an additional 101 law enforcement officers nationally,” Miramontes said.

To honor the 44 officers who fell in the line of duty since 1920, 44 flags with individual biographies on each of the officers was placed on the front lawn of the courthouse beside where the ceremony was taking place.

The U.S. Border Patrol honored the fallen in their own way, by performing the rider-less horse ceremony. This ancient ceremony dates back to the Romans, and involves outfitting a horse in a black saddle, without a rider, which is then guided west into the setting sun, signifying the fallen’s last ride.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also participated, having Associate Warden Michelle Whitman read the Imperial Valley Fallen Officer Roll-Call, where officers from throughout the Valley volunteered to represent one of the fallen, taking a rose and placing it in an urn and ringing a silver bell before taking their place on the courthouse steps.

The Riderless Horse is led west into the setting sun, symbolizing the “last ride” for the fallen law enforcement officers memorialized during the 14th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement Memorial on Friday, May 6. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Recalling his own fallen officer, Imperial County District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley spoke to the stress that officers face every day, which is only intensified by these losses. Kelley was Imperial County’s chief probation officer in 2008 when the Probation Department lost Officer Irene Rios, leaving a lasting impact on Kelley.

He continued to explain that he also understands the hardships and uncertainty the families experience, since now two of his sons serve as law enforcement officers.

“Nothing I say today will take away the pain and suffering the mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, brothers, sisters, sons, and daughters and fellow officers have experienced when losing someone, but hopefully this memorial and ceremony helps you all in knowing their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” Kelley said.

While most in attendance were either law enforcement officers, government officials, community leaders, or family of the fallen, a few members of the community did come out to help memorialize the officers.

“I feel like it’s really important that we come out and honor our law enforcement officers,” David Garcia of El Centro said. “They put their lives out on the line for us every day, the least we can do is come out and remember those who gave their lives already.”