Retooled Band Steals Seeley’s Art Show

SEELEY — After more than two years, Seeley Union Elementary School returned to in-person community events with its Spring Arts Event, debuting the school band’s new combination group much to the delight of parents.

The bleachers inside Seeley Union Elementary School’s gym were packed full of parents and community members on Thursday, May 5, as the band began to play publicly for the first time since before the pandemic.

Parents, community members, and school staff alike were blown away by the changes that band director Quincy Cavers implemented during the pandemic, including flute, saxophone, and clarinet solos, as well as a combo group with guitar, bass, keyboard, and Cavers assisting on the saxophone.

“Wow. Just wow. I have no words. I really don’t. Just wow,” Seeley Union Principal Juan Aguilera said to the crowd after the performance.

Seeley Union Elementary School Principal Juan Aguilera expresses his amazement at the performance of the combo group to the crowd during the Spring Arts Event on Thursday, May 5. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Thirteen-year-old Yeseñia Carrillo played the bass for the combo group, along with three other eighth graders: 14-year-old Veronica Crutcher on the keyboard, 13-year-old Isabella Rodriguez on the electric guitar, 13-year-old Kayla Leyva performing on vocals, and Cavers, himself an accomplished jazz saxophonist. Together, they performed “I Saw the Light” by Hank Williams, causing the crowd to break out into cheers.

On top of playing in the combo group, three of the performers, Carrillo, Crutcher, and Rodriguez, also performed the three full band solos, with Carrillo playing the flute, Crutcher performing the clarinet, and Rodriguez on the saxophone.

All three of the performers expressed excitement and nervousness at performing, despite being some of the few veteran Seeley band members, with all three having started playing in the band in fourth or fifth grade.

“I was really excited, but it was really nerve wracking playing by myself,” Rodriguez said in an interview after the performance.

In an interview after the performance, Cavers explained that he was particularly proud of his students’ performances since this was the first time that the soloists and the combination band played publicly, and it was the first time many of the younger students in the standard band performed publicly.

Even more impressive was the knowledge that the vast majority of the band members only joined halfway through the school year, when in-person rehearsals became an option for band members once again.

“Most of our students joined in January when we stop doing virtual rehearsals and was able to go back into the classroom … most of the students in band are fifth graders, so this is their first time in band,” Cavers said.

Seeley Union Elementary School’s full band performs during the Spring Arts Event on Thursday, May 5. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The addition of the combo group to Seeley’s band program was made possible by Cavers, who purchased the equipment with his own money back in 2020 but was unable to use it due to the pandemic.

An Imperial Valley native, graduating from Brawley High School in 2001, Cavers understands the struggles school bands face in the Valley and wanted to provide the opportunities and experiences he wished he had growing up.

Cavers also wanted to honor the legacy left behind by Seeley’s previous band instructor, Joyce Gray, who died almost a year to the day of the performance.

“I really wanted to honor and expand the legacy Mrs. Gray left behind. She was with the school many years, and we want to see her program grow,” Cavers said.

Gray was 91 years old at the time of her passing and had served as band director for nearly 50 years. She taught special education at Seeley Elementary for 25 years while being the band director but continued to direct the band long after retiring as a teacher. Gray finally completely retired in 2017, at 87 years old.

Seeley Union Elementary School’s combo band may have stolen the show, but it was not the only piece of the Spring Art Festival. The walls of the gym, along with partitions set up on the gym floor, were covered in a wide variety of art projects from the entire student body.

“We wanted to make sure that we got art from every student, so everyone could feel included and welcome,” Aguilera said during the event.

Crowds of parents, teachers, and children look at the different artwork put on display during the Spring Arts Event on Thursday, May 5. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The excitement in the room came to a fever pitch after the performance, with children running to show their parents, grandparents, and friends the art they submitted. These art projects could be a simple painting or drawing, a poster they made, a class crafts project, photography, a Lego sculpture, or a diorama of one of the California missions.

Wandering through the artwork, Maria Lopez, grandmother to several Seeley students, took photographs of her grandchildren with the artwork they produced, fussing about how proud she was along the way.

“I used to come to all of my grandkids’ events, but for the last two years I haven’t been able to … it left me feeling really disconnected from them. I am so glad I can finally do all these grandma things again,” Lopez said before moving to the next piece of art.