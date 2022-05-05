OP-ED: The Supreme Court: An Illegitimate Institution

The United States Supreme Court is the head of the judicial branch, as it is the last stop for any litigant as the rulings of the court are the final rule of the land. As powerful as the Supreme Court is in maintaining the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches, unlike the other two branches, it has no enforcement powers.

The court realized the vulnerability of their rulings in the case of Worcester v. Georgia (1832), a case regarding Native American land rights. The court ruled that the federal government had unconstitutionally seized Cherokee land, to which then-president Andrew Jackson infamously said, “(The court) has made (their) decision, now let (them) enforce it,” effectively ignoring the court’s decision and moving forward with the acquisition of Native American land.

This complete disregard for the court’s authority completely revolutionized the approach the court now had to take to maintain some sort of credibility: ensure that public perception of the court is apolitical. Of course, that was the whole idea of the court from its founding, but the court now had to take more precautionary measures to establish its legitimacy, their most prominent tool for this being stare decisis.

Stare Decisis is the principle that bounds the court to respect precedent, a doctrine that was egregiously violated as of this week.

According to a leaked opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the court has drafted a ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade (1973) and Casey v. Planned Parenthood (1992), dismantling the federal protection that barred the banning of abortions.

Many have begun to decry that the leak has hurt the institution’s image. However, it is a rather misguided and irrelevant view, as the true offense lies within the decision itself, not the leak. We must realize that no matter our personal position on Roe, overturning it would lead this court and ultimately this country down a path where our rights are slowly eroded.

Supporters for the overturning of Roe rest their arguments on two main points. One, that the right to an abortion is not an explicit right guaranteed under the constitution; therefore, there should be no such right, and two, this is an issue that should be left for the states to decide.

While it is true that our constitution does not explicitly guarantee the right to an abortion, neither does it explicitly guarantee the right to an attorney, nor the right to privacy, nor the right to interracial or gay marriage, nor the right to use money as free speech, just to name a few. Instead, these rights are implied in our constitution, which courts must interpret and apply. The decision on Roe rested on the right to privacy that is implied in our fourteenth amendment. This widely accepted legal doctrine has been used to mold many other cornerstone rights we benefit from today. Additionally, the right to privacy is derived from the fourteenth amendment, granting the federal powers jurisdiction over such issues, not states.

It is also important to note that repealing Roe would not end abortions; it would end safe abortions, just as repealing the second amendment would not end gun violence.

What is most worrisome is the boldness of the court to participate in policy-making decisions. While you might have satisfied with the court’s decision due to personal convictions, you might not be satisfied with the next one. Why not overturn Heller (2008) next? The case so famous for extending our second amendment rights to individuals, after all, it is a fairly new case with little to no precedent compared to

the “super precedent” that Roe held, according to all the justices sitting on the bench today. Liberal judges might be inclined to indulge in policy-making decisions, simply following the footsteps of their conservative colleagues. Because while a conservative majority might have a hold of the court now, what will happen when that balance shifts?

If the court moves forward, it will break the institution. No branch of government or public would take it with credibility. Our faith in the rule of law as we knew it would end. This is no victory for any side.

Yomar Aguilar is from El Centro. He is currently attending Imperial Valley College and will be transferring to UC Berkeley this fall for his BA in political science.

