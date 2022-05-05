Imperial County Resident Voters,

As we are nearing our primary elections this year, one of the concerns that many have, myself included, is that all of these candidates are making false promises. Although it is not new, this election is very crucial. Like most, I have a vested interest in the Imperial County District Attorney and Imperial County Sheriff Elections. I like to hear what the candidates bring to the table, their background, integrity, and ethics. I take into account who is endorsing them, and what their character is as well.

Regarding the District Attorney’s race, in our community, people that have shady pasts and criminal backgrounds are heavily endorsing some of the candidates. Even a few of the candidates themselves have been subject to wrongdoing and criminal acts. My question to that itself is, how can you promise to uphold the law when you cannot follow the law? Said candidates act as puppets having their strings pulled by the old guard. It’s time for a change in this race. I implore you to truly look at all of their overall characters. I would also like to add that when District Attorney Gilbert Otero entered office 27 years ago, he did not have the experience he has gained throughout the years. A District Attorney is assumed to be the top Prosecutor in the County. They have to possess the integrity, heart, and knowledge of the law to do what is suitable for the victims and suspects of a crime.

As for the Sheriff’s race, I find it very difficult choosing to elect a person who lacks the experience. Nonetheless the knowledge and mindset to run the top law enforcement agency in Imperial County. In my personal experience, I have witnessed the absolute mess and turmoil electing someone without the necessary experience/expertise for a position of “power” has done. For instance, in 2013, while I worked at the Calexico Police Department, our city council decided to push our competent Police Chief out, and instead bring in someone unfit and underqualified. I see history repeating itself if Retired Deputy Hilton Smith gets elected. Although, Mr. Smith is a very strong advocate for the community, he simply lacks the administrative experience and knowledge to run a law enforcement agency. In the last 12 years, law enforcement has seen an enormous change in the laws and mandates passed by our state Legislators. Being the head of the biggest agency in the Imperial County is very demanding, and a person must be ready to tackle budgetary, personnel, operational, support, and political issues on a daily basis.

With that being said, Imperial County Residents, this is NOT a high school prom king or queen contest; this election is about who will best serve the community, and bring justice and security to our county. This election year, I urge you to vote for the person who will do the best job, and not who is the most popular or will grant favors to you or your friends.