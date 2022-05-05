Imperial Public Library Awarded $100,000 Grant

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Public Library will receive $100,000 through the California State Library’s Stronger Together: Out of School Time Grant Program.

The funding is intended to help improve library services for elementary-aged youths when school is not in session, created and taught by high school-aged youths. The city will recruit teenage interns (ages 15-18) through a competitive process. Those selected will plan and implement programs for children (ages 6-12) for a term of four months. Teens selected to participate will receive a $500 scholarship at the completion of their program.

“We will be replicating Tulare County Library’s Teen Makers Learn, Play, and Create internship project with the addition of a gardening component. This will provide opportunities for teens to learn and engage in the workforce, while also providing opportunities for youth,” said Community Services Department Director Ember Haller, whose department will administer the program.

The new teen room inside the Imperial Public Library is shown. | PHOTO COURTESY OF EMBER HALLER

“Recognizing the importance of agriculture, the Imperial Public Library added the component of a vegetable garden for its Teen Makers Learn, Play, Create, and Cultivate project,” Haller stated when she heard the news.

The objective of the Stronger Together: Out of School Time Learning program is to provide libraries an opportunity to improve and expand services that play a critical role for children and teens when they are out of school.

“The city of Imperial Public Library is a wonderful example of the innovative ways libraries are using Stronger Together grants,” California State Librarian Greg Lucas stated in a press release. “Creating a maker space — staffed by teen interns — and building a community garden to help teach agricultural skills are great ways of bringing communities together.”

Through this program, the library will provide teens with real workplace experience and skills to help in their social and emotional learning. University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources – Desert Research and Extension Center’s Farm Smart program manager will provide “Teens as Teachers” training to enable teens to teach and lead younger students in the edible gardening program. Interns will be responsible for overseeing all makerspace resources and gardening materials under the supervision of the project coordinator.

“The goal is to provide an intern program for teens where they can learn social and emotional skills while displacing any financial and economic burdens so they may comfortably create, learn and grow. By providing teens with the necessary tools and curriculum they will create fun and engaging programs that will benefit themselves and the community,” stated Victoria Ceballos, project coordinator.

The city of Imperial will begin soliciting applications from interested teens later this month. More information can be found on the city’s website.