Finley Elementary School students participated in national Bike to School on Wednesday morning, May 4. | BRENDA TORRES PHOTO
PHOTOS: Finley Rides or Rolls for Bike to School Day

HOLTVILLE — Stars Wars masks and T-shirts, and even a fire chief dressed as Han Solo helped make for an out of this world National Bike to School Day on Wednesday morning, May 4 (also May the Fourth Be with You).

Students, parents and staff of Finley Elementary School met on the basketball courts at Samaha Park for a little pre-biking calisthenics led by everyone’s favorite spice smuggler/Millennium Falcon pilot, Fire Chief Alex Silva.

Then, it was off to school, where participating youths biked, rode scooters, or some mode of transportation on the way to class at Finley.

Bike to School Day is part of May’s National Bike Month events, in conjunction with the National Center for Safe Routes to School.

