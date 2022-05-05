Calexico Culinary Students Cook the Competition

CALEXICO — Whipping up wins and cooking the competition has become commonplace for the culinary arts students of Calexico High School, who’ve gained a reputation over the past five or six years of serving up defeat.

Once again, the culinary arts program dominated the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America California Association’s Students Taking Action with Recognition event, with all nine of the competing students taking at least top 10, and three of them taking top-three positions in two different categories.

“The word is that Calexico is the team to beat when it comes to the culinary arts … we have some really amazing students,” Chef Fernando Nuñez during an interview on Monday, May 2. Nuñez is the culinary arts program’s educator.

His students’ victories came as no surprise, since students from Calexico High School have regularly placed in the top three in the Family, Career and Community Leaders regional, state, and national competitions for the last five or six years.

The nine students, 18-year-old senior Marcos Cisneros, 16-year-old junior Rosa Mederos, 17-year-old junior Anneth Torres, 16-year-old junior Karol Barcelo, 16-year-old junior Jonas Hernandez, 17-year-old senior Maximiliano Nuñez, 16-year-old junior Hector Sanchez, 18-year-old senior Derek Valenzuela, and 17-year-old senior Mary Lou Hernandez, traveled to Riverside on April 23 through April 26, and competed against 40 to 50 students at a time.

All nine of the Calexico High School culinary arts students who competed together in Riverside pose together after a group interview on Monday, May 2. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The students competed in several categories, including culinary arts, culinary display, salad preparation, and baking and pastry, but the two categories that Calexico High School students truly shined were culinary arts and culinary display.

Maximiliano Nuñez took first place in culinary arts, with second place being taken by his classmate Marcos Cisneros, and Derek Valenzuela taking sixth. All three had to prepare a pork chop that was stuffed with celery, onions, and cranberries, cranberry stuffing, an apple and cranberry sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, and some pan-fried green beans with almonds, garlic, and shallots.

Maximiliano is looking to culinary arts as a possible part of his future, making plans around the results of the National FCCLA he will next be competing in.

“If I do well at Nationals, where I can get a full scholarship to college, then I will continue to study this. If not, then I think I will become a barber,” Maximiliano said.

The culinary arts facility in Calexico High School is decorated with the awards the students received when they competed in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America California Association’s Students Taking Action with Recognition event. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

In culinary display, Anneth Torres took first place, while Mary Lou Hernandez took fourth place, and Karol Barcelo took fifth, each plating a place setting and then being judged on its appearance. Due to only the top places being announced publicly, Mary Lou only discovered her fourth-place ranking during the interview.

“I am excited because looking at the other displays, they were really good … I wonder what I could have done better because I could have just made it,” Mary Lou said.

When the students asked what led to their success, Anneth responded that while Calexico High School’s state-of-the-art culinary arts facility helps, it’s been the culture of success at the school and being given the tools to succeed.

“It takes a lot of work to succeed at culinary arts … it’s really the support from Chef Nuñez, my classmates, and the school itself that helped me succeed. They helped me put in the work without falling behind in everything else,” Anneth said.

Walking into the 4,960-square-foot kitchen classroom featuring professional equipment, it’s easy to see the sense of pride and professionalism among every single student in class, even as they prepared cupcakes for Teacher Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 3.

The aim of FCCLA is to provide intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers in family and consumer sciences, making them a perfect fit for Calexico High School’s culinary arts program. FCCLA was founded in 1945 and today, FCCLA has more than 155,000 members from 4,253 chapters in 47 states and Puerto Rico.

Eighteen-year-old senior Marcos Cisneros looks at photos of past winners before the start of a group interview during his culinary arts class at Calexico High School on Monday, May 2. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The work of FCCLA is not limited to the culinary arts but aims to offer the opportunity to students to develop skills for life, including planning, goal setting, problem solving, decision making, and interpersonal communication, in the hopes that these students will be far more prepared to join the workforce.

Competitive events, like the Students Taking Action with Recognition event, are based on grade level with four different levels: level one being for any student eighth grade or under, level two being for students in grades nine and 10, level three being for students in grades 11 and 12, and with the final level four being for any postsecondary students.

All of the Calexico students competed in the highest level offered to high school students and seemed to agree that no matter where they placed, they were excited to have participated.

“It was an amazing experienced and I’m really glad I got the opportunity to go … I didn’t place but other than that, it was an amazing experience,” Karol Barcelo said.