SOFTBALL: Bulldogs Sweep 2nd Round of DL Play

IMPERIAL — The Calexico High School softball team returned from a tough five-game Las Vegas tournament and has swept through the second round of Desert League action, improving its record to 6-0 in league and one win away from clinching the DL title.

The Bulldogs (16-7 overall, 6-0 in DL) went to Imperial on Tuesday, May 3, and scored a 9-6 victory over the Tigers to take a two-game lead over Imperial with three games left in the league season.

Calexico High School senior Shanelle Gascon makes a throw from shortstop during a Desert League game against Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe in Calexico on Thursday, April 28. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

If Calexico is able to defeat Calipatria at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6, the Bulldogs will clinch the DL title and guarantee itself a home game in the first round of the CIF-San Diego Section Division III playoffs. The Bulldogs-Hornets game will be played in Calexico.

On Tuesday, April 26, the Bulldogs beat the Hornets, 12-2, in Calipatria and then followed that with a 16-0 victory over Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe in Calexico on Thursday, April 28.

The Bulldogs had won five in a row before going to Las Vegas and finishing 2-3 in the Spring Jamboree. Since returning from Las Vegas, Calexico has won three in a row with three more DL games remaining.

The Division III playoff rankings currently has the Bulldogs at No. 2, just behind Holtville. The two local teams are both in first place in their respective leagues and could be on a collision course to meet in the playoffs.

Calexico is ranked 18th in all of San Diego Section, while Holtville comes in at No. 16.

(This story was updated at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 with correct identification in a photo.)