EL CENTRO — Although there have been incremental upticks around the state, COVID-19 transmission levels in Imperial County currently are below the state rate, said Janette Angulo.

Transmission levels fluctuated over the last 14 days between two and four cases per 100,000 people, and the case rate stood at 3.9 per 100,000 people “at the moment,” said Angulo, director of Imperial County Public Health Department, while addressing the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 3.

Two people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, and the 14-day average has been 3.8 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, she added.

Imperial County was hit hard by COVID-19, which infected about one in six residents. But local non-profits, clinics, hospitals, and agricultural employers pushed hard to vaccinate residents and workers, and Imperial County emerged with one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.

More than 96 percent of the county’s population is vaccinated, but just 47.3 percent of those who are eligible for the booster dose have taken it, Angulo said.

“Zero active outbreaks at this point in time. (We’re) fully vaccinated as we know,” she added. “As far as boosters, we have some work to do there.”

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors rescinded a county-wide mask mandate for vaccinated individuals on Nov. 1. But a 47 percent increase in COVID-19 case rates statewide prompted state officials to again require Californians to wear masks indoors in public spaces from Dec. 15 through Jan. 15.

Angulo said that the spike in COVID-19 cases in New York is caused by sub-lineages of the omicron variant, and that she will report to the board at a later date if those who got infected by COVID-19 in New York had been vaccinated.

New Job Titles, Reclassifications

The Board of Supervisors approved several new job titles and classifications to improve recruitment and retention, as requested by Rodolfo Aguayo, director of Human Resources and Risk Management.

The board approved the creation of an entry-level Road Maintenance Worker position for a monthly salary of $2,612 to $3,340.

“This position will amplify the pool of candidates,” Aguayo said. “They will perform routine and general services, duties involving the maintenance of county roads, solid waste landfills, county road yards, right-of-ways and assist in the maintenance of assigned equipment and vehicles.”

The board also approved revisions to the Regional Road Superintendent job description in an effort to expand the pool of applicants.

The Regional Road Superintendent plans, coordinates and supervises the maintenance, repair and construction of county roads.

Supervisor Mike Kelley asked Aguayo to come back to the board with information as to why the director of Public Works doesn’t have authority over the county surveyor.

“That doesn’t seem appropriate,” Kelley said. “There has been some concern throughout the county building industry with respect to the surveyor, and I don’t know if anybody should have the ability to work under the property head, untouchable, undirectable.”

The board approved the merger of two job classifications in Behavioral Health Services in order to improve the recruitment and retention of therapists.

The Mental Health Counselor I, II and III job classifications were merged with the Psychiatric Social Worker I, II and III job classifications to establish Behavioral Health Therapist I, II and III, which impacts 45 positions, according to Director of Imperial County Behavioral Health Services Leticia Plancarte-Garcia.

“Both, Behavioral Health, Ms. Plancarte, who’s in attendance today, and I have been going back and forth on trying to meet the department’s needs as they expand,” Aguayo said.

“This comes as a result of difficulties trying to recruit and retain those individuals who apply for these types of positions,” Aguayo continued. “So, I think combining these two positions gives the department a greater possibility of handling other divisions within their institution, for example the crisis center.”

SBDC Funding Approved

The board approved the funding of the Small Business Development Center for Imperial County hosted by the Southwestern Community College District.

The Imperial SBDC is intended to assist local small businesses grow and expand. SBDCs are part of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and offer entrepreneurs business advisement services, technical assistance, financial management and access to capital.

The Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Office submitted a response to a Request for Proposal and Qualification issued by Southwestern Community College District to provide host services for the Imperial Valley SBDC for $100,000. ICWED was notified in January of the intent to award, Priscilla Lopez, director of Workforce and Economic Development, said.

Some $75,000 of the award comes from the Federal Government, and $25,000 from the State Government. The board approved a budget amendment in the amount of $100,000 and a cash-match commitment for $75,000 from the Community Benefit Fund.