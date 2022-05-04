BASEBALL: Bulldogs Are Perfect 6-0 in DL Action

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School baseball team hasn’t lost a game in more than a month and is a perfect 6-0 in Desert League action after a 9-5 victory over Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe at Belcher Field here on Monday, May 2.

The Bulldogs (17-6 overall, 6-0 in DL play) last loss came on March 23 in a 3-2 loss to Hilltop High of Chula Vista. Calexico swept through the second round of DL action, beating Calipatria 25-1 on Tuesday, April 26, beating Vincent Memorial Catholic High 20-0 on Thursday, April 28, and then scoring Monday’s victory over the Yellowjackets.

Calexico High School junior Andre Valdez delivers a pitch during the Bulldogs’ Desert League game against Vincent Memorial Catholic High at Belcher Field in Calexico on Thursday, April 28. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Bulldogs have a two-game lead in the league with three games remaining and can clinch the league title with a win over Calipatria at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in Calexico.

Against the Yellowjackets on Monday, May 2, Calexico fell behind 4-3 after two innings and trailed 5-3 after four innings. A big five-run bottom of the fifth gave the Bulldogs an 8-5 lead and a solo run in the sixth made the final score, 9-5.

Junior Leo Veliz had three hits, scored three runs and drove in two while junior Andre Valdez had two hits, scored twice and drove in one.

Calexico’s bats have been the key to success recently as the Bulldogs pounded out 19 hits in the blowout win over Calipatria and delivered 17 hits in the shutout of Vincent Memorial.

The Bulldogs are currently riding an 11-game winning streak and find themselves ranked No. 5 in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV rankings. If Calexico wins the DL title, a home game in the opening round of the playoffs should await the Bulldogs.

Calexico travels to Chula Vista on Saturday, May 7, for a nonleague matchup against Mater Dei Catholic High, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Bulldogs will close out the DL season with a home game at 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, against Vincent Memorial and a road game in Blythe against Palo Verde at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11.