EL CENTRO — Assembly member Eduardo Garcia and the county of Imperial announced on Monday, May 3 that the that county was awarded $4.4 million in Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV2-3) Colonias Set-Aside funding to assist families and individuals impacted by the Niland fire that occurred on June 28, 2020.

“We met with the California Director of Housing and Community Development to impress upon them the urgency of the situation and urge the state to deliver funding to support Niland residents who lost their homes in the fire,” Garcia said in a press release.

“We are grateful to the entire county of Imperial team for their steadfast work going after this grant. Together, we have built an effective track record of obtaining state resources for our community priorities, and we will continue to partner with the County on more opportunities to do so,” Garcia continued.

The grant application was completed and submitted by the County Executive Office to the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to assist-owner occupied income eligible families to replace their lost homes due to the fire.

A toddler’s swing hangs from a tree in front of a razed home in Niland the morning of June 29, 2020, after a fire swept through much of the community June 28, 2020, leaving one dead, more than 150 people displaced and 40-plus families without homes.| CALEXICO CHRONICLE PHOTO

“Thank you to our County Executive Office for seeking this funding to provide much needed assistance to those Niland residents whose lives changed completely on that unfortunate night,” Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jesus E. Escobar stated. “Through actions like this, the California Department of Housing and Community Development and Assembly member Garcia continue to show their commitment and willingness to work together in order to serve the people of Imperial County and state of California.”

“This morning’s announcement is welcome news to the Board of Supervisors and (those) impacted by the recent fire,” District 4 Supervisor Ryan E. Kelley stated. “I have trust and confidence that County Administration will make the best application of these funds for those families and individuals eligible for assistance.”

The National Affordable Housing Act of 1990 called for the border states of Arizona, California, New Mexico, and Texas to set aside a percentage of their annual State CBDG allocations for use and implementation in designated colonias. The use of these funds is to help meet the needs of the colonias residents. The funding for this grant comes from this Special Colonias Allocation.

County Administration will be able to draw down funds when the Standard Agreement is fully executed which is expected to be completed within the coming weeks, the release from Garcia’s office states.