CALEXICO — To celebrate Día del Niño, Enrique Camarena Public Library’s parking lot was filled with a motley crew of Disney characters and transformed into the “smartest place on Earth” on the last family night of the season.

Library Director Lizeth Legaspi’s inspiration came from a recent trip to Disneyland, where she took note of the park’s signature catchphrase, “The Happiest Place on Earth.” She thought, what is the smartest place on earth? When she asked the question of students at two recent career days, all said, “The library, of course.”

“It’s another activity to bring the family together and show the library can be fun,” Legaspi said. “I thought, the library is the smartest place on earth, so why not do Disney?”

Valentina (left), 3, and Jade (right), 4, listen to a story from Disney’s “Encanto,” during Camarena Memorial Library’s Día Del Niño and family night event inside the library and in the library’s parking lot on April 28. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

There were arts and crafts for children and their families, many with a Disney theme, including children being able to make their own “Encanto” casita and a paper plate Mickey or Minnie Mouse. There was painting with supplies donated by the Imperial Regional Detention Facility. Children were able to dress as their favorite Disney characters, and various characters were running around the library parking lot.

Children were also able to pick up new books, courtesy of the Friends of the Library and the Child Abuse Prevention Council. Every child was able to go home with at least two brand new books.

Of course, many of them were Disney stories.

Six-year-old Alondra Casarez takes a look at her brand new book from the Child Abuse Prevention Council during Camarena Memorial Library’s Día Del Niño and family night event inside the library and in the library’s parking lot on April 28. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Kassandra Tobar of Calexico brought her three daughters after seeing the event advertised online. She said her daughters were excited to get books and to get a chance to interact with other kids.

“I’ve been wanting to bring them out and this is our first time,” Tobar said. “I love to see all the kids dressed up in their princess gowns.”

“It’s great. We don’t come to the events all the time because we live so far, but when we can, we try to make it,” said Brenda Palomares, who brought her daughter from Imperial.

The library’s Día Del Niño event on April 28 was third for Camarena Memorial, held just a few days ahead of Mexico’s Día Del Niño on Saturday, April 30.

Legaspi said that as the last family night ends, Camarena library will be moving into a summer season full of activities that will be in person for the first time in two years.

Leslie Rivera takes a look at her choices for a new book during Camarena Memorial Library’s Día Del Niño and family night event inside the library and in the library’s parking lot on April 28. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO