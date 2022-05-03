Color Run Helping Fight Child Obesity

CALEXICO — Runners, walkers, and even bikers of all ages took part in the Fit and Healthy 5K Color Run at Crummett Park on Saturday morning, April 30, part of a series of fundraising events meant to assist children and families fight obesity and other conditions.

More than 300 children and families have been assisted by the Fit and Healthy program over its six years in existence, Program Director Alma Patricia Carrascosa said on Tuesday morning, May 3.

The program, a nonprofit established by Dr. Luz Tristan, a pediatrician in Calexico, was formerly known as Heffernan Wellness 4 Kids, before losing its grant when the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District eliminated funding for a number of community-based programs during height of the pandemic. Heffernan had supported the program for its first four years, Carracosa said.

About 50 to 60 Calexico youths and their families are currently in the program, Carracosa said, but the goal is to move outside Calexico and help children in other cities.

Winners of the Fit and Healthy 5K Color Run — Alan Morales, who took first place; Andrea Vasquez, second; and Maritza Ceballos — pose for a photo at Crummett Park in Calexico on Saturday morning, April 30. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Fit and Healthy, which is free to low-income children and families, features daily exercise classes at Carracosa’s Fit Studio gym in Calexico. The program also consists of nutrition counseling and behavioral coaching support, Carracosa said.

Since losing its funding, the program has been underwritten by Dr. Tristan and donations from other local physicians.

“With the pandemic, kids gained more weight, and they also developed other issues, such as anxiety, stress. We’re facing that, too,” Carracosa said.

With the Fit and Healthy Color Run, she said she wants to “give thanks to everyone out there for supporting us in the community.”

Winners of the run were Alan Morales, who took first place; Andrea Vasquez, second; and Maritza Ceballos.

Carracosa said another fundraiser for the program is coming up on May 14, featuring a one-hour class and 30-minute motivational speech from Alejandro Maldonado, a renowned yoga instructor from Mexico City.

Additionally, there will be a pilates demo and class and a HIIT (high intensity interval training) class, and a healthy brunch, all to be held at Bucklin Park in El Centro.

Carracosa said the cost is $50 per person. More information can be found at Fit Studio on Facebook, by calling Carracosa at 760-595-1010 or directly at Carracosa’s Eventbrite page here.