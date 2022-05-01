EL CENTRO — The Calexico High School swim team took fifth place in the boys division at the IVL Championships held at the El Centro Aquatics Center on Thursday, April 28.

The Bulldogs finished with 147 team points, finishing behind Central Union (358 points), Southwest (329), Brawley Union (201), and Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe (160).

In the girls division, Brawley came out on top with 407 points, followed by Southwest (313.5), Central Union (255.5) and Imperial (133).

It was a close contest for the overall championship with Southwest (642.5) edging Central (613.5) and Brawley (608) for the top spot.

Calexico’s Gualberto Castro had the highest finish for the Bulldogs with a third place in the 100-yard breastroke. The Bulldogs got two fourth-place finishes from Ryan Chang in the 200-yard individual medley, and the 100-yard butterfly.

Calexico got good scoring from the boys’ 200-yard medley relay team that finished fourth and set a a time good enough for CIF-San Diego Section consideration. The team was made up of Chang, Castro, Daniel Gamboa and Bryan Salazar.

Calexico High School’s Prizma Lopez swims in the 100-yard butterfly at the Imperial Valley League Swimming Championships at the El Centro Aquatics Center on Thursday, April 28. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Results from the girls’ races were:

200-yard medley relay: Southwest (Adara Pena-Ayon, Danielle Ostermann, Alexandra Zaragoza, Madelynne Lilien) 2:04.92. Brawley (Solae Enders, Caitlynn Pedersen, Cassiana Escalera, Lindsey Casey) 2:06.35. Brawley (Emerson Smith, Kylie Baraggiota, Jessie Garcia-Cruz, Luciana Munguia (2:17.04).

200-yard freestyle relay: Brawley (Solae Enders, Lindsey Casey, Caitlynn Pedersen, Cassiana Escalera) 1:51.25. Southwest (Danielle Ostermann, Tatum Benefield, Alyssa Luna, Annika Mitosinka) 1:52.70. Central (Victoria Jimenez, Savannah Kennedy, Naomi Urquidez, Adisyn Duarte) 1:52.92.

400-yard freestyle relay: Southwest (Annika Mitosinka, Alyssa Luna, Adara Pena-Ayon, Madelynne Lilien) 4:03.03. Central (Victoria Jimenez, Savannah Kennedy, Naomi Urquidez, Adisyn Duarte) 4:08.12. Brawley (Jessie Garcia-Cruz, Kelsi Vanderwiel, Addison Castro, Emerson Smith) 4:28.93.

200-yard freestyle: Madelynne Lilien, Southwest, 2:10.67. Solae Enders, Brawley, 2:13.08. Adara Pena-Ayon, Southwest, 2:18.57.

200-yard individual medley: Illiana Estrada, Imperial, 2:20.29. Cassiana Escalera, Brawley, 2:23.57. Danielle Ostermann, Southwest, 2:37.11.

50-yard freestyle: Adisyn Duarte, Central, 26.24. Annika Mitosinka, Southwest, 27.37. Skylar Hanson, Holtville, 28.16.

100-yard butterfly: Alexandra Zaragoza, Southwest, 1:09.36. Victoria Jimenez, Central, 1:12.86. Alyssa Luna, Southwest, 1:16.95.

100-yard freestyle: Adisyn Duarte, Central, 57.67, Solae Enders, Brawley, 59.23. Annika Mitosinka, Southwest, 1:01.68.

500-yard freestyle: Cassiana Escalera, Brawley, 5:35.38. Madelynne Lilien, Southwest, 6:07.90. Kelsi Vanderwiel, Brawley, 6:29.79.

100-yard backstroke: Illiana Estrada, Imperial, 1:06.36. Alexandra Zaragoza, Southwest, 1:08.76. Adara Pena-Ayon, Southwest, 1:14.13.

100-yard breastroke: Danielle Ostermann, Southwest, 1:19.43. Caitlynn Pedersen, Brawley, 1:23.02. Kylie Baraggiota, Brawley, 1:25.84.

Results from the boys’ races were:

200-yard medley relay: Southwest (William Lilien, Nathan Osterman, Landynn Olivas, Luis Colio) 1:44.69. Brawley (C.J. Manuel, Davidjay Escalera, Jared Carpio, Luke Goddard) 1:47.10. Palo Verde (Tommy Houston, Peter Houston, David Velasco, Nathan Jung) 1:59.88.

200-yard freestyle relay: Central (Kasey Davalos, Arturo Palafox, Ethan Gonzales, Trypp Duarte) 1:34.86. Brawley (Luke Goddard, Jared Carpio, Davidjay Escalera, C.J. Manuel) 1:36.49.

400-yard freestyle relay: Southwest (William Lilien, Nathan Osterman, Landynn Olivas, Luis Colio) 3:28.03. Central (Kasey Davalos, Arturo Palafox, Ethan Gonzales, Trypp Duarte) 3:32.66. Southwest (Matai Cervantes, Kevin Ledegma, Ethan Vasquez, Jacob Kim) 4:03.67.

200-yard freestyle: C.J. Manuel, Brawley, 1:47.70. Trypp Duarte, Central, 1:48.96. Arturo Palafox, Central, 2:03.19.

200-yard individual medley: Nathan Osterman, Southwest, 2:11.81. Jared Carpio, Brawley, 2:28.04. Kasey Davalos, Central, 2:30.51.

50-yard freestyle: Luis Colio, Southwest, 23.42. Luke Goddard, Brawley, 24.25. William Lilien, Southwest, 24.61.

100-yard butterfly: Landynn Olivas, Southwest, 54.75. David Velasco, Palo Verde, 1:06.79. Travis Davalos, Central, 1:08.26.

100-yard freestyle: Trypp Duarte, Central, 48.34. Ethan Gonzales, Central, 54.34. Luke Goddard, Brawley, 56.90.

500-yard freestyle: Landynn Olivas, Southwest, 5:05.58. Davidjay Escalera, Brawley, 5:36.53. Arturo Palafox, Central, 5:37.84.

100-yard backstroke: William Lilien, Southwest, 1:03.81. Luis Colio, Southwest, 1:05.03. Davidjay Escalera, Brawley, 1:12.39.

100-yard breastroke: C.J. Manuel, Brawley, 1:01.97. Nathan Ostermann, Southwest, 1:02.28. Gualberto Castro, Calexico, 1:16.47.