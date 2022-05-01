CALEXICO — Closing out 2021 with three straight tournament championships and rattling off two league titles has catapulted the Imperial Valley United Futbol Club Boys 2011 team to a No. 1 ranking in Southern California, according to Got Soccer.

Competing in the Premier Elite division, the local team of 10- and 11-year olds has ascended to the top spot in Southern California, the No. 8 position in the Region and is currently ranked No. 37 in the nation.

“This team is doing all this at the elite level, the academy level,” said Rafael Contreras, the head coach of I.V. United and also the head coach at Imperial Valley College. “This team started out as just a recreational team and evolved into a competitive team and now we are an elite travel team.”

The boys closed out 2021 with championships at the 2021 Carlsbad Coastal Classic in August, the 2021 Arsenal Challenge in San Diego and the City of Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Tournament in October.

Add those accolades to the championships in the 2021 Presidio League, which features some of the toughest competition in the San Diego area, and the Calexico Parents Athletic Association league title and these boys have grown accustomed to winning.

“This team has been working together for about two years, practicing normally Monday through Friday,” Contreras said. “I think what makes this team so unique is their ability to pass at such a young age. We’ve got players with very good passing skills.”

The team suffered a tough loss in the 2022 Cal South State Cup earlier this season, falling in the semifinals via penalty kicks after a tie game. The State Cup is widely regarded as the top tournament in California, bringing together teams from throughout the state.

“We train a lot and we do a lot of sprints and work on our passing a lot,” said 10-year-old Saulo Casillas, a fifth-grader at Our Lady of Guadalupe Academy in Calexico. “When we are in a game, we all play together very good.”

The team is currently competing in the San Diego Youth Soccer League.

“Our discipline is what makes us different. We practice practice four or five days a week,” said 11-year-old Rafael Contreras, a fifth-grader at Heber Elementary School. “My job as a midfielder is to keep possession of the ball and be able to tap it around to my teammates and get the other team tired.”