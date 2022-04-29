CALEXICO — Imperial County’s State of the County was an opportunity to celebrate successes in 2021, but also a moment to repeat a pledge to address the county Fire Department’s staffing issues.

“I want to reiterate that I, along with the entire board, understand your current staffing predicament and is fully committed to a swift and equitable resolution to the problems you are all facing,” said District 1 Supervisor and Chair of the Board of Supervisors, Jesus Eduardo Escobar.

In front of more than 200 leaders and community members from throughout Imperial County, Escobar brought the address to his home court on Thursday afternoon, April 28, at Calexico’s Gran Plaza Outlets.

With the county’s employees numbering about 2,400 among 26 departments overall, Imperial County fire has been high profile, especially since April 19 county board meeting, when members of the Imperial County Firefighters Association/International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5208 spoke out against low wages within their department, which say has led to a crisis-levels staffing shortage.

Imperial County firefighters stood stoically at Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico during the State of the County address on Thursday, April 28, as Escobar highlighted their accomplishments and pledged to address the Imperial County Fire Department’s staffing issues. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

A group of county firefighters stood stoically by at Gran Plaza as Escobar highlighted the Fire Department’s accomplishments, proudly sharing that in 2021 the department responded to almost 6,400 emergency calls, conducted more than 27,000 hours of firefighter training, provided educational fire prevention outreach to more than 3,500 students, and secured $1.8 million in grants to purchase firefighter gear.

With the theme of “Strength Through Unity,” the State of the County opened with a beautiful representation of Imperial County, with a mariachi band, Mariachi Acero, playing the national anthem. Escobar went on to share the many accomplishments of Imperial County, drawing the attention of not only those in the audience, but shoppers within the Plaza as well.

Two young women from Calexico were out shopping, Mayra Rodriguez and Estephine Lopez, when they noticed something in the center of the plaza, expecting a street fair. Instead, they were greeted by Escobar speaking on the Imperial County Public Health Department, which assisted in holding 316 vaccination clinics, as well as conducting 52 home visits, and it was able to administer 43,272 COVID-19 vaccines throughout the county.

“I had no idea the county had done so much, so we sat down outside the fence and just listened … I was amazing to hear all we accomplished this year,” Rodriguez said.

Escobar went on to celebrate Imperial County Behavioral Health Services, which provided mental health and substance use services and treatment programs to more than 11,000 individuals last year, including therapy, rehabilitative services, intensive care coordination, crisis intervention, counseling, and case management and started four new programs specialized in new treatments and therapies to reduce suicidal behaviors.

Continuing to honor the different departments, Escobar shared that in 2021 the Department of Social Services provided public assistance to more than 101,000 residents and provided more than 2,600 people experiencing homelessness with housing services.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during the State of the County address on Thursday, April 28. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Imperial County Free Library was also honored, sharing two of the library’s innovative new programs, the Raise a Reader program, which focus on children from birth up to age 5 and have activities that help support their early literacy and promote healthy development. The second program honored was the Libraries on the Spectrum, which continues to provide resources and services to families with individuals with autism spectrum disorder at all local public libraries in the Imperial Valley.

“This was a great event. I am really proud to have helped put it together … and I am proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” said Gil Rebollar, county public information officer, after the event.

One of the big focuses was how the Executive Office secured funding to provide direct assistance to many of our residents in the unincorporated areas of the county, such as securing $4.5 million in order to assist victims of the Niland fire with housing replacement, $1 million to assist the Heber Public Utility District and Palo Verde County Water District with water infrastructure projects, and nearly $300,000 to prepare the Imperial County Colonias Housing Infrastructure Needs Assessment, bringing Escobar to honor former county CEO, Tony Rouhotas Jr.

Mariachi Acero plays the U.S. national anthem, “Star Spangled Banner,” at the beginning of the State of the County address at Calexico Gran Plaza Outlets on Thursday, April 28. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Escobar also honored Janette Angulo, director at the Public Health Department, for her work during the pandemic; John Gay, director of Imperial County Public Works for his work on Imperial County’s infrastructure; Rebecca Terrazas-Baxter, intergovernmental relations director, for her work representing the county; and Escobar’s family for supporting him as a supervisor.

Little was said about the subject many were likely expecting to heard more about: lithium. Possibly figuring the county has said enough recently, the topic was reduced to a few lines near the end.

Calling the county’s action regarding lithium “forward thinking” and on the “forefront” of any decision made for Imperial County, Escobar briefly cited the adoption of the Lithium Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan “to help bring new economic investment to Imperial County. We are taking control with an emphasis on economic, environmental and social justice for all,” he said.

Escobar concluded the event by inviting attendees to eat, drink, and celebrate alongside the county. Food ranged from ceviche to tacos, and music was arranged for the evening, with county officials letting down their hair to celebrate with their community.

“The future is so bright ‘you gotta wear shades’ in Imperial County … Thank you so much for your attendance tonight and let the party begin,” Escobar said at the close of the ceremony.

