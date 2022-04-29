Solar is a Focus of County District 5 Forum

HOLTVILLE — Of the many issues the candidates for the District 5 seat on the Imperial County Board of Supervisors addressed on Tuesday night, April 27, the issue of solar development on agricultural lands was debated most heavily.

The candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business was in Holtville City Hall’s council chambers.

Candidate John Hawk, a longtime Imperial County farmer and owner of Horizon Farms LLC based in Holtville, came out hard against solar on ag land, claiming it was costing Imperial County jobs and admonished the Board of Supervisors for not taxing that particular industry.

Hawk went on to claim that not only had the county lost revenue from the taxes, but that investors took money and left the Imperial Valley.

Candidate Carlos Zaragoza, commander of Holtville’s American Legion Post 138 and auditor, agreed with Hawk’s position, saying he did not support solar on ag land, also accusing the Board of Supervisors of choosing to not tax the solar development.

Imperial County District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo begins to introduce himself during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday night, April 27. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Zaragoza reminded everyone of the broken promises investors made for jobs and tax income from these projects.

Incumbent Supervisor Raymond Castillo, who is running for his fourth term, vehemently defended himself for those projects, explaining that the locations were chosen because they were agricultural lands that had not been used in 20 years.

He went on to explain that the choice to temporarily not tax solar development was a state and federal choice, not the Board of Supervisors, but taxation will begin in 2024.

“I think we were all the victims of the federal and state government in this instance,” Castillo said.

Another point of contention between the three was the state of Imperial County’s roadways and bridges, with each candidates offering how they plan to fix them.

Zaragoza led the charge by stating that he had a meeting with Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, who he claimed told him that the Imperial County Board of Supervisors could request funding due to a $50 million surplus in the state budget but have chosen not to do so.

“He told me ‘The supervisors could write a letter and request those funds, but I haven’t heard from them …’ that’s $50 million that no one has asked for,” Zaragoza said.

John Hawk, challenger for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat, argues against solar on agricultural land during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday night, April 27. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Hawk said he wants to see the county take an accurate measure of the condition of its roads, then make a prioritized list of those that need to be repaired. To address the issue of the bridges, Hawk explained that he would want to switch to span bridges, which would receive less water damage, since there would be no part of the bridge submerged.

Castillo denied the claims that had been negligent in approaching Assembly member Garcia for funds, quietly saying that he has had regular meetings with Garcia to discuss a variety of funding options. He also went on to inform those listening that they had already done a complete study of the roadways, which even included video footage of every single county road, from a camera that was attached to the front of the vehicle that did the inspection.

Castillo’s suggestion was that rather than trying to figure out how to replace bridges, which is incredibly expensive and complicated, the county should be looking into piping those canals at the bridge locations.

Homelessness was another issue that came up, with the candidates being asked what they thought of the failed proposal to turn El Centro’s Days Inn into a homeless shelter. Again, Castillo defended the board’s action, very clearly explaining that this project wasn’t a county project, but a city of El Centro project. He said all the county was being asked was whether it would allow the county’s Department of Social Services to work with the shelter if the city of El Centro received the grant it was applying for.

Zaragoza acknowledged it was a city project, but also added that the process had been rushed, and needed more community engagement.

Carlos Zaragoza, challenger for Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat, accuses the Board of Supervisors of not requesting funds from the $50 million state budget surplus during the candidate forum organized by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Tuesday night, April 27. / MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Hawk confessed unfamiliarity with the issue.

“My opponents are more prepared for this, because I’m not familiar with the Days Inn project, and I’ve never worked with or talked to Holtville’s homeless population. I know there’s a couple of people but I don’t know anything about them,” he said.

Hawk then fell back on his own religious beliefs for the answer, claiming faith-based organizations are the key to solving homelessness.

“Faith based organizations are really the best option for anyone who wants to turn their life around,” Hawk said.

One thing that all three of the candidates could agree on was the importance of the Lithium Valley concept and the development of lithium extraction in Imperial County. Castillo discussed it heavily, touting the Imperial Valley Economic Opportunity Investment Plan and promising that the development of this new resource will bring jobs end money into the county.

Both Hawk and Zaragoza also agreed that it was a fantastic opportunity, though both warned of the dangers of repeating past mistakes. All three promised to protect the lithium industry from outsiders looking to profit off the industry.

“I think it’s safe to say no one up here is against lithium … Though I would caution against making the same mistakes we made with solar,” Hawk said.