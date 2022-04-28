Community Input Sought for CERF Grant Application

EL CENTRO — The community is invited to attend an online forum on Tuesday, May 3 to help stakeholders plan for an economic recovery roadmap that could receive part of a $5 million state grant.

The online forum is being hosted by the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation as part of its effort to secure a portion of a $5 million Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF) planning grant from the state.

The $5 million grant is to be shared by San Diego and Imperial counties, which have been grouped together as the Southern Border Region by the state, a press release from the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation.

CERF Phase 1 funding is designated specifically to support communities and regional groups in creating regional roadmaps for economic revitalization that prioritize the creation of accessible, high-quality jobs in sustainable industries, the press release stated.

The aim of each of the state’s 13 regions is to create collaborative plans to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to a carbon-neutral economy, the press release stated.

The Southern Border Region coordinating committee has prioritized the Valley’s needs and priorities, especially related to new lithium resources, interconnected infrastructure, sustainable industry, workforce, education, and housing opportunities to improve quality of life.

State guidelines prohibit government agencies from directly applying for the $5 million Phase 1 planning grant, but they can participate in nonprofit- and private sector-led coalitions.

The two-year roadmap planning process should outline projects that benefit both counties. Potential areas of interest include health, education, transportation, and workforce development.

The recovery projects identified will be eligible to compete for $500 million in Phase 2 funding from the state. The roadmaps should also identify other sources of funding from federal, state, and philanthropic resources.

“The CERF program is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure large state and federal government resources that can truly make a difference at the grassroots level,” said IVWF Executive Director Roque Barros in a written statement. “This community dialogue is a critical step in obtaining community input to shape the funding proposal.”

Barros is co-lead of a bi-county coordinating committee from San Diego and Imperial Valley that will develop the joint proposal. The San Diego Regional Policy and Innovation Center’s Executive Director Shalini Vajjhala is the San Diego co-lead.

The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, May 3. To register for this virtual, free event and get more information, go to https://bit.ly/CERFsUp

More information is available for IV Wellness Foundation Executive Director Barros at 619-322-5299.