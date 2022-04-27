El Centro Police Recruitment Initiative OK’d

EL CENTRO — Hopes of addressing the El Centro Police Department’s “staffing crisis” and filling 10 current vacancies were boosted with the City Council’s recent approval of a recruitment incentive program.

The program will allocate $85,000 from the city’s general fund to provide signing bonuses for new hires and bonuses for existing city employees who refer a successful candidate.

As of April 20, entry-level or lateral police officers who sign up for employment will be given a $6,500 bonus, to be distributed in installments.

City employees who refer a successful candidate will be given a $2,000 bonus, of which $1,000 would be distributed at the time of the officer’s hire and another $1,000 after the officer completes their 12-month probation.

“A lot of agencies are offering these types of incentives,” City Manager Marcela Piedra told the El Centro City Council on April 19. “The hope is we do attract talent to the city.”

The city is currently working with the Police Department to establish the program’s guidelines, Human Resources Director Dulce Bedolla told the council. The program will be evaluated on an annual basis to review its effectiveness, she said.

Law Prompts Approval of Military Equipment Use

In compliance with Assembly Bill 481, the El Centro Police Department drafted a “military equipment” use policy and had it approved by the council recently.

Specifically, AB 481 requires government body approval of a law enforcement agency’s funding, acquisition, or use of military equipment. The state law went into effect Jan. 1.

Locally, the department has in its possession some of the equipment that AB 481 considers to be of military origin, Police Chief Brian Johnson told the council.

A list of the department’s equipment can be viewed at its website, where it will remain to comply with the new law.

Those items include a Lenco four-wheeled drive Ballistic Engineered Armored Response Counter-Attack Truck (BEARCAT), Heckler and Koch M-5A2 9mm submachine guns that function in full-auto, three-round bursts, and semi-auto capabilities, flashbang devices, and less-than-lethal projectile launchers and munitions.

“Daily, many of these items would not be deployed by police personnel unless it was as a result of us requiring SWAT to respond to some type of critical incident,” Johnson said.

He further indicated that the new law appears to be an attempt to enhance law enforcement agencies’ transparency.

The law also requires a designated department employee to compile an annual report that discloses the instances when such equipment is deployed, Johnson said. That annual report is expected to be published on the department’s website, as well.

The council is also required to approve any acquisition of new equipment under AB 481. The ordinance is scheduled to remain in effect for a year, unless it is extended by the council.

“It’s just one thing that I think is a good practice for us as we continue to strive to engage the community with trust and support,” Johnson told the council.

As supportive as she was of the law’s aim to heighten transparency, City Council member Cheryl Viegas-Walker questioned whether the law’s requirements amounted to a burdensome task for city personnel that was void of any value.

Mayor Tomas Oliva said he had some reservations about some of the equipment in the possession of the Police Department but was in overall support of the policy.

Yet, he was grateful the ordinance provided for a 30-day public comment period that would allow him to solicit feedback from the community and potentially be able to further develop the policy.

“I just wanted to note to you that my yes today may not mean yes in 30 days from now,” Oliva told Chief Johnson.