KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO

BRAWLEY — Our little blue “Plan(et) A,” as Luis Olmedo calls it, was the guest of honor at an Earth Day environmental awareness event at Comite Civico del Valle’s offices in Brawley on a blustery Friday afternoon, April 22.

“This is a celebration of everything that is what we call ‘Plan A’ or ‘Planet A,’ because we don’t have a ‘Planet B’ at this point,” said Olmedo, executive director of Comite Civico. “This is it, we have to take care of it.”

This year’s Earth Day event was on a less-than-ideal day, with so much dirt in the air, the IVAN (Identifying Violations Affecting Neighborhoods)-Imperial air monitors Comite Civico runs were categorizing Friday as a red flag day, meaning unhealthy air for those with breathing problems.

What was originally planned as an all-outdoor event had to be turned into a hybrid one with some tables inside the Comite Civico offices and others outside the building.

Four-year-old Zevyn Din De Lucas holds a bottle of “green” house cleaner created at Comite Civico del Valle’s Earth Day celebration and awareness event in Brawley on Friday afternoon, April 22. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

There was still plenty for families to do on a day to celebrate Earth Day and help the next generation begin a journey that will help protect and heal the earth. Booths and tables were set up with different activities, such as teaching children how to replant a flower in a plastic cup, one allowed kids to build a hummingbird feeder, there was a booth showing how to make “green” and safer cleaning liquid, and there were plenty of informational areas on recycling, Comite Civico’s IVAN network, who has some 70 monitors throughout Imperial and Coachella valleys, and more.

Comite Civico also held a special contest for the community, an “up-cycling” contest that challenged people to create art, crafts, whatever project they could come up using recycled materials. Ten projects were preregistered back in March and were brought in to be displayed at the Comite Civico building.

Grand prizes for the contest were bicycles, and the bikes are another little nudge to help children and adults understand the importance of green, clean transportation.

Romina Beas brought in airplane-shaped planters made from plastic jugs with her mother and brother, saying she liked Earth Day because it brings attention to recycling and the plight of the oceans.

“I noticed that the sea is having troubles with turtles and fish,” Romina said. “So that’s why I feel bad, that people are not listening and that’s why I want to recycle.”

Aaron Bejarano also created a planter project out of bottle caps, a project he started to do something with all the bottle caps he had at home.

Romina Beas holds the “airplane” planters she made out of plastic jugs for an “up-cycling” contest for Comite Civico del Valle’s Earth Day celebration and awareness event in Brawley on Friday afternoon, April 22. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“Earth Day is a day where people recycle and take care of the Earth,” Aaron said. “Earth Day to me means we take care of the planet.”

Priscilla Smith came with her boyfriend when he dropped off his own upcycled art piece and came away with a better way to use greener and less harmful house cleaners and information on the air-quality monitors. As she was walking out the door, she could be heard saying, “We’ve been living wrong!”

“I always learn something new, I always learn about a better way to take care of the earth,” Smith said. “I learned a lot here today, things I didn’t know and things that I’m interested in for the community.”

Josue De Lucas brought his family out to the event for a day of fun.

“Earth Day is a day to bring awareness to the preservation of the Earth for the future generations that we will have,” De Lucas said.

Janira Figueroa, community engagement officer for Comite Civico, said this event was meant to bring awareness on the Northend of the Valley, especially since there are not always events like Friday’s in Brawley. It was also a way to build a better connection between Comite Civico and the community.

“Hopefully this sparks other communities to want to start their own events like this,” Figueroa said.