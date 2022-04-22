SDSU-IV Screening Focuses on Kumeyaay Language

CALEXICO — Two films that call for the preservation and continuance of the language of the Yuman people were screened during a special event at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium in Calexico.

The Hokan Media films “Journey from Spirit Mountain” and “Songs of the Colorado” tell the stories of the Quechan/Kumeyaay peoples, two of several tribes that were a part of the Hokan-speaking peoples of the Colorado River Basin.

In particular, the films, which were screened on Tuesday, April 19 tell the story of the tribes’ language through the power of traditional songs sung by the elders of the tribes.

“Our songs are our history,” said Quechan elder and Lightning and Pipa singer Preston Arrow-weed, who along with award-winning director of Hokan Media, Dan Golding, spoke during the screenings. “We didn’t know how to read and write history, we didn’t write a Declaration of Independence, we didn’t make the laws or wrote out rules; it’s told in our folklore, mythology, tribal beliefs, in our songs.”

Arrow-weed and Golding, also a member of the Quechan tribe, said they hoped that the people who came to screenings April 19 are able to understand why the language and these songs are so important. Golding added he hoped they will even come to respect the tribes themselves and the land from which they came simply from hearing the stories told that night.

Preston Arrow-weed is one of the last Quechan elders and singers who can speak the Kumeyaay language as shown in the two Hokan Media films, “Journey from Spirit Mountain” and “Songs of the Colorado.” He speaks at a screening of the films in San Diego State University-Imperial Valley campus’ Rodney Auditorium in Calexico on Tuesday, April 19. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“Journey from Spirit Mountain” tells the story of the Lightning Song, an important story among the Quechan people. In it, Arrow-weed sings to a grandson the history of the original migration of the Quechan from the Spirit Mountain in Laughlin, Nevada to their current home near the Colorado River in Yuma, Arizona. It touches on the preservation of the language and the land. At the end he even asks the grandson to sing the song back to him.

“Songs of the Colorado” is a documentary that focuses on the songs of the Hokan-speaking tribes from Nevada to the Colorado River to Mexico and how the language connects them all. The focus was on two gatherings back in 2008 and 2009 that brought singers and elders of the tribes together to discuss the similarities between the tribal songs and how best to continue preserving the language.

Each film pushes for a preservation of the language, a push to get it passed down to the others through living people rather than just capturing them on recordings or film. The chants of the songs filled Rodney Auditorium for two hours, songs about the Hokan history, folklore, and life in the traditional language.

Unfortunately, in the years since the production of the two films, about five of the singers shown in the film have died, bringing even more urgency to the preservation of the language. Arrow-weed said he is one of the last people who can speak the Kumeyaay language and sing the songs with an understanding of the words and stories within. For director Golding, it was a bittersweet moment to see the people he had connected with again on the screen after more than 20 years of knowing they are gone.

Our songs are our history. … We didn’t know how to read and write history, we didn’t write a Declaration of Independence, we didn’t make the laws or wrote out rules; it’s told in our folklore, mythology, tribal beliefs, in our songs.” Quechan elder and indigenous singer Preston Arrow-weed

“It reminds me again of how critical it is now with more elder singers, the knowledge keepers, are passing away, it is urgent that the younger generations get involved and try to pick up those songs and learn the language,” Golding explained.

Interim SDSU-Imperial Valley Dean Dr. Mark Wheeler said the April 19 screening is just part of an initiative to begin building better connections with the indigenous peoples of the Imperial Valley. He added there are plans to have a play written by Arrow-weed and performed in the Rodney Auditorium sometime in the fall.

“It’s a first step. I’m very excited to be planning to stage one of Preston’s plays this coming fall,” Wheeler said. “Just trying to create more conversation, more awareness, more opportunity so that the San Diego State-Imperial Valley community is seen as a refuge and an ally and a place for them on their land.”