WHATMATTERS: CA Dismantles Key Piece of COVID Response

Good morning, California. It’s Thursday, April 21.

Lab contract to end early

Piece by piece, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration and state lawmakers are pulling down pillars of California’s emergency COVID response — even as the test positivity rate begins to tick back up.

The latest cornerstone to fall, less than two years after it was built: California’s $25 million COVID testing lab. As first reported by CBS Sacramento’s Julie Watts, the state Department of Public Health in a March 31 letter notified diagnostics company PerkinElmer that its no-bid contract worth as much as $1.7 billion to operate the Valencia Branch Laboratory would end on May 15, months ahead of schedule.

And while the Newsom administration pares back other COVID regulations, the majority of Democratic lawmakers’ slate of aggressive vaccine bills have either been stalled or watered down.

The latest proposal to be tabled: Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan of Sacramento’s bill to withhold state funding from law enforcement agencies that oppose public health orders. Pan, who had already twice delayed a key hearing on the bill, cancelled a third slated for Wednesday.

“Public health officers … are public safety officers whose work protects more lives than almost any other profession, although that work is often taken for granted.” Of the eight vaccine bills, three are tabled, two have yet to be scheduled for a hearing, one was significantly amended Tuesday and two face key hearings next week.

Meanwhile, as the U.S. Department of Justice announced plans Wednesday to appeal a Monday ruling that struck down the federal mask mandate on public transportation, California health care employees are seeking stronger protections in their own workplaces.

Employees at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center picketed Wednesday over COVID workplace safety violations.

Thousands of nurses at 18 Sutter Health facilities in Northern California staged a one-day strike Monday to protest what they said were inadequate staffing levels and pandemic protections; Sutter Health is blocking them from returning to work until Saturday morning.

Stanford Health Care and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital nurses are slated to strike next Monday — a move that will cost them both pay and health care benefits.

The coronavirus bottom line: As of Monday, California had 8,550,657 confirmed cases (+0.2% from previous day) and 89,054 deaths (+0.2% from previous day), according to state data now updated just twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. CalMatters is also tracking coronavirus hospitalizations by county.

California has administered 74,361,797 vaccine doses, and 75.2% of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

1. Abortion emerges as campaign topic

California protesters hold signs backing abortion rights during a march in Los Angeles in 2021. Photo by Elsa Seignol, Reuters

Abortion continues to make headlines in California: On Wednesday, the day after hundreds of anti-abortion activists gathered at the state Capitol to protest a controversial bill, abortion rights advocates rallied behind Attorney General Rob Bonta, arguing this year’s election for California’s top cop could have massive implications for reproductive rights across the country.

Jodi Hicks, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California: “Bonta and the California (Department of Justice) have consistently led the charge in courts across the country to defend our reproductive freedoms. In this critical moment, with attacks on abortion happening with a frequency and severity not seen for decades, we can’t afford to lose that leadership.”

“Bonta and the California (Department of Justice) have consistently led the charge in courts across the country to defend our reproductive freedoms. In this critical moment, with attacks on abortion happening with a frequency and severity not seen for decades, we can’t afford to lose that leadership.” Bonta: “On so many legal issues, California law is America’s last line of defense. … At the Department of Justice, we have moved aggressively to defend abortion rights and to take on states who have limited abortion access. We are defending state laws supporting reproductive health care from right-wing attacks. And with voters’ support this year, we will keep up these important fights for four more years.”

But California hasn’t always been a bastion for reproductive rights. So how did it go from threatening abortion providers to positioning itself as a “sanctuary” for out-of-state women seeking abortions? And how is it poised to go even further? CalMatters’ Kristen Hwang breaks down everything you need to know in this comprehensive explainer.

2. Can a conservative win attorney general?

Police officers escort people in the wake of a church shooting in Sacramento on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo by Fred Greaves, Reuters

Abortion rights advocates aren’t the only ones who think a lot is riding on California’s attorney general race: Republicans and conservative independents are hoping it could be the one to finally break the California Democratic Party’s 16-year streak of winning every statewide elected office. Bonta’s three main opponents — independent Anne Marie Schubert and Republicans Nathan Hochman and Eric Early — have so far taken three different approaches to trying to unseat a sitting Democrat, CalMatters’ Ben Christopher reports. But, even with rising voter concern over crime and public safety, do Republican or no-party-preference candidates stand a chance in deep-blue California?

Republican political consultant Mike Madrid: “It absolutely can be done. Has it been done before? No. … Bonta is particularly vulnerable at this point in time, but it’s still California.”

3. Funding CA schools — and students

Students on their first day of transitional kindergarten at Tustin Ranch Elementary School on Aug. 12, 2021. Photo by Paul Bersebach, The Orange County Register via AP

My takeaway from these two wonderful stories by CalMatters’ Elizabeth Aguilera and Mikhail Zinshteyn: California education finance is extremely complicated.

Take the state’s plan to make early education more accessible by expanding transitional kindergarten to eventually include all 4-year-olds, with the first increase slated for this fall. As Elizabeth reports, despite the statewide mandate, 15% of school districts won’t receive additional dollars for the expansion. This has left some confronting tough budget decisions — while others say they don’t plan to add transitional kindergarten at all unless the state provides more funding.

On the other end of the educational spectrum, California is on track to eliminate the need for its public university attendees to take out student loans. But, as Mikhail reports, state lawmakers and Newsom are grappling with competing proposals to overhaul California’s financial aid programs — raising questions about which students will be prioritized and how much such efforts will cost the state.

In other education news: California just got another task force! This one was launched Wednesday by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to “support and improve a systemwide approach to addressing the challenges” of California’s declining public school enrollment, which in 2021 dropped below 6 million students for the first time since the start of the century.

