Suspicious Fire Destroys Vacant Downtown Building

CALEXICO — The latest in a rash of suspicious fires in Calexico destroyed a vacant building at the northwest corner of Third Street and Rockwood Avenue the afternoon of Wednesday, April 20.

The 2 p.m. second-alarm fire was the 27th fire that the Calexico Fire Department has responded to within the city’s limits for the month of April, Capt. Lalo Rivera said on Thursday, April 21.

The majority of the fires this month have been confined to brush, vegetation and dumpsters on the city’s outskirts, though a few structures have caught fire, too, Rivera said.

As with most of the previous fires, the latest fire does not have any logical explanation, such as adverse weather conditions, for how it might have started, he said.

“These are fires that have no reason to start, but they’re just going off quite a bit,” Rivera said.

The ornamental structures of a long-vacant building on the northwest corner of Third Street and Rockwood Avenue are fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. The fire was suspicious in nature and the 27th fire the department has responded to in the month of April, according to a fire official. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

With many of the previous instances, fire officials have been comfortable in concluding that they had been intentionally set by transients to either warm food or themselves, or as a nuisance, he said.

But with Wednesday’s blaze, the Fire Department had limited evidence and information available to form a preliminary determination.

“We don’t want to assume it’s transients, but we have to take that as a very strong possibility,” Rivera said. “There’s no hard evidence right now.”

The board-up building at 141 E. Third St. had been the site of a fire several years ago, Rivera said. It had been occupied by transients more recently, as well, he added.

Authorities are in the process of determining whether any surveillance video exists from nearby businesses that could help shed light on the incident. Witnesses interviewed at the scene by first responders didn’t report seeing anything suspicious.

“Nothing was said about seeing anyone leave the structure or being around the structure,” Rivera said.

Calexico Fire Department crews battle a second-alarm blaze at a vacant building at 141 E. Third St. in the downtown that broke out around 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

No injuries were reported as a result of Wednesday’s blaze, which kept firefighters on scene for about five hours. Mutual assistance was provided by the El Centro, Imperial County and Holtville fire departments.

Firefighters were also able to prevent the fire from spreading into an occupied office building that shared a wall with the burning building, Rivera said.

Motorists had to be diverted away from the closed intersection as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

“Our traffic controllers did a really good job of keeping everybody out,” Rivera said.

Toward the end of the day, city public works crews brought out heavy equipment to down the remaining walls of the burned-out building.

At one time the location was the office and contained the printing press for the Calexico Chronicle when John Steppling was publisher. The current owner is listed as an unnamed trust administered by Daniel Lewis through a financial firm in Delray Beach, Florida.

The last major fire at the location was 2017, after which the Imperial County Assessor’s Office only assessed the parcel and not the structure due to the interior damage.