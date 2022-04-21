‘Greetings from Brawley’ and Artful Salutations

BRAWLEY — When Jesus Lopez was a young boy, he would go with his mother to pay the water bill at Brawley City Hall. Nearby stands the large fountain between City Hall and the city library that has always been an image Lopez has associated with.

“That always stood out to me, going to the water fountain, throwing a quarter or nickel whenever I could,” Lopez said on Friday, April 15, as he put the finishing touches on a new mural immortalizing that memory.

The water fountain is one of many iconic images of the city incorporated into Lopez’s design of the new Brawley mural, a project meant to brighten downtown and bring pride to the city. The mural was unveiled to the public on Saturday evening, April 16.

In February, the city of Brawley put out a call for artists to create a mural, the requirements being that it had to say “Greetings from Brawley” and nothing political or controversial. Lopez, a local artist who now lives in Calipatria, had numerous friends and acquaintances telling him about it.

But Lopez said he was unsure whether he would do it. In the end he decided he wanted to try, for the challenge and the idea that a piece of him might be able to live on in the city of his childhood.

Artist Jose Lopez of Calipatria adds color to parts of the “R” in “Brawley” on the final day of painting Friday, April 15 on a “Greetings from Brawley” mural in downtown that was unveiled to the public the next evening. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“It’s for a good cause, that’s another reason I did it,” Lopez said. “And my artwork is going to live forever, that’s what the city makes it seem like, so that’s pretty cool. Just leaving my name behind.”

After a week of long hours in the hot sun, about 80 cans of spray paint, and fighting increasingly strong winds toward the end of the week, the project was finished with just minutes to spare before the big reveal.

Each letter on the finished mural has images that reflect Brawley life, inspired by locations and objects Lopez grew up seeing around town. His fountain memory is a part of the “A” in the word Brawley. Other images on the letters include the city of Brawley seal, the Cattle Call Rodeo statue, the old Brawley theater, the Brawley water tower, and of course the Brawley Wildcat claw.

For the residents of Brawley and the Northend, there is a hope that with the creation of this mural the city will begin to come alive and awaken once more.

“It’s so beautiful to see. We need more art like this, more murals like this because as you can see, most of it is old or burnt down,” Brawley resident Lilian Gutierrez said.

“It’s been a while, there’s a bunch of walls that could use some pretty stuff on them things. It’s not an eyesore, it gives you something nice to look at it,” said Nick Atondo, one of Lopez’s friends. “It looks like the Valley, got the rodeo and all the little roads in there. It looks clean, I like it.”

“It completely brightens up the whole block. It’s great to see it happen,” said Corina Williams, owner of One Drop Café located directly across street from the new mural. “We need more, we need a new face, and it’s just perfect starting off with the mural.”

Areceli Mangione was at the mural site carrying boxes of spray paint on April 15. A Brawley native, she actually lives down the street from the “Greetings from San Diego” mural and has seen what public art can do for a city.

Although not connected to the “Greetings from Brawley” mural, Mangione attended the April 5 Brawley City Council meeting where she was pushing for a similar project in Brawley.

“I would see how desolate and how just, left-alone Brawley was becoming. It just seemed to be disintegrating,” Mangione said. “You really see the changes when you are gone and it just made me sad. You could see Main Street is becoming more and more desolate, and I want to bring more color, it’s a desert city and it’s my hometown.”

She is hoping in the future an art program could be started to beautify not just Brawley but the entire Imperial Valley.

Brawley was not the only city this year that has been working on beautifying the area. Both Calexico and El Centro have seen murals, including a new mural commissioned by the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center on a wall near Bucklin Park. The city of El Centro has also put in place a public art program for utility boxes in the city. Mangione actually has a couple of her own pieces on those utility boxes.

“This desert city could use a bit of color, a bit of inspiration, and what art murals can do is tell stories and bring communities together,” she said.