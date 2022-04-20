Imperial County Firefighters Decry Staffing Crisis, Pay

EL CENTRO — Low wages and staff burnout are directly contributing to an Imperial County Fire Department that is severely understaffed, members of the firefighters’ union told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 19.

“We have been failed at the highest levels of leadership in the county. You all have failed us, and the citizens of this county,” county Fire Capt. Rodney Fischer, one of three firefighters who spoke during public comment at the county board meeting.

A group of firefighters sat united during the board meeting, all members of the Imperial County Firefighters Association/International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5208 there to support their brethren speaking out against the low wages, which they claim is causing a staffing shortage due to firefighters leaving the county for better-paying posts. That, they claim, is leading to the remaining firefighters being overworked and burnt out.

Capt. Fischer, along with Fire Capt. Marvin Centeno, also association president, and Fire Capt. Daniel Martinez spoke during public comment.

Firefighter Association President Marvin Centeno gathers his composure after talking about the fear of bringing COVID back to his family during the public comment portion of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, April 19. | MARICE LANDEROS PHOTO

The association is claiming the county Fire Department is only at 65 percent staffing in the full-time positions and only 47 percent in the part-time positions.

A social media poster showing the rosters of each station in the county is filled with red indicators of vacancies showing that every single station is short-staffed.

And the association attributes all of that to the pay scale.

The average local firefighter across the nation makes $27.23 an hour, with California firefighters averaging $38.94 an hour, according to the United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Yet the salary schedule released on the Imperial County Human Resources and Risk Management Department website as of July 2020 shows that firefighters in Imperial County can make a maximum of $23.51 an hour as their base pay, with their lowest being below minimum wage at $12.57 per hour.

The vacancies that are resulting in undo hardships in a job that can already be difficult, the firefighters say.

Those who are still employed with the department are left to cover the responsibilities of the vacancies, with Firefighter Fischer driving the point home by explaining that he had just left a 96-hour shift.

All three men grew emotional as they spoke, talking about having to be removed from their homes and families for periods up to two weeks during the pandemic to make sure there is enough coverage for all the shifts, then having to come home fearing that they may accidentally expose their family to the virus.

All three men spoke on behalf of all the firefighters, helping also to articulate the stress of working at a severally understaffed fire station, like the station located in Ocotillo, which is currently down to two non-supervisory firefighters and one reservist.

With three shifts a day, that leaves one firefighter at the Ocotillo Station per shift to deal with the community of Ocotillo and neighboring communities like Rancho Mirage as well as emergencies that occur on Interstate 8 all the way to In-Ko-Pah near the county line.

“We are not the ones who figure out these things. Our job is to respond in an emergency calls, and I am damn proud to say we do so with our head held high, doing the best job we can, despite the state we are in,” union president Capt. Centeno said.

Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley, who was a former Imperial County firefighter, promises to address the low pay issues affecting the county’s firefighters during the Tuesday, April 19 Board of Supervisors meeting. | MARICE LANDEROS PHOTO

Each county supervisors appeared moved by the firefighters’ statements, each expressing sadness at the knowledge that Imperial County firefighters are struggling so much due to these issues.

“I think I can speak for all five of us supervisors when I say you are not numbers on pages to us … We are grateful for the work you do every day,” board chair and District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar said.

District 5 Supervisor Ray Castillo encouraged the county firefighters present, promising that the resources the development of Lithium Valley will bring to the county will greatly improve the lives of all of the residents, the firefighters included.

District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley promised that they won’t be waiting for Lithium Valley dollars to address the issue, and that the board will begin looking for a solution immediately.

District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley was particularly moved by the firefighters’ plight, as he began his career with Imperial County as a firefighter.

“I can remember when I first started my career as a firefighter, going up against 11,000 other applicants. I know this landscape has changed, but we’re going to address this issue,” Ryan Kelley said.