TENNIS: Bulldogs Win IVL Team Title

CALEXICO — It all came down to one final match in the race for the Imperial Valley League team tennis championship as Calexico High School was attempting to regain the league title it hadn’t held since 2013.

Calexico was leading the IVL with an 8-1 record while Vincent Memorial Catholic High was sitting in second at 7-2. A victory by the Scots would make the two teams co-champs but give Vincent Memorial the top team based on them winning the second dual meet.

Leading the dual-meet, 9-8, the Bulldogs scored the win in the last match to get the 10-8 victory over Vincent Memorial, ending the Scots’ nine-year stranglehold on the IVL title.

“I think it was teamwork that made the difference,” said Hugo Cota, Calexico’s first-year head coach. “These guys support each other through all the ups and downs. And their team effort from the bottom to the top really showed.”

The Bulldogs finished the IVL season with a 9-1 record and will now await their opponent in the CIF-San Diego Section playoffs, scheduled to begin the week of April 25.

I knew it would be a tight race for the team title,” Cota said. “The first time around we lost to Brawley and that seemed to be the turning point for our team.”

In the IVL individual competition held at Southwest High on Wednesday, April 13, it was Vincent Memorial’s Vincente Teran who captured the singles title.

For the Bulldogs, they had five players qualify for the CIF-SDS individual tournament, including freshman Andres Rodriguez who took fifth place at the IVL event.

The top five singles players and top five doubles teams are eligible for the CIF-SDS tournaments.

In doubles, Calexico senior Xavier Leos and junior Marco Trejo finished in second place at the IVL tournament, while teammates junior Sergio Leos and junior Martin Nunez took fifth in the IVL competition.