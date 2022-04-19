IID Div. 1 Candidates Square Off in COLAB Forum

EL CENTRO — The two candidates vying for the Division 1 seat on the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors had very different narratives about the state of the agency and the Valley in the first of three candidate forums hosted by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Monday, April 18.

Questions prepared by COLAB covered Colorado River water issues, Salton Sea geothermal and lithium production as well as environmental mitigation efforts.

Incumbent Division 1 Director Alex Cardenas emphasized a number of positive developments at the Salton Sea under his leadership and sought to reassure the public that he and the board were prepared to guide the agency through an anticipated economic transformation at the Salton Sea as well as unprecedented drought conditions in the Colorado River basin.

His challenger, Andrew Arevalo, emphasized board members’ personal attacks and drama, and sought to convince voters that he would bring a measure of professionalism and commitment to the board that many feel are missing, and restore trust in the agency. Arevalo is a fourth-grade teacher at the McCabe Union Elementary School District and board trustee for the El Centro Elementary School District.

The June 7 primaries are shaping up to be strongly contested. They come at a time when infighting and personal attacks overshadow much of the board’s work. Arevalo said he was ashamed and embarrassed to have leaders who cannot control themselves. Cardenas said he was not on the board to make friends or build consensus, particularly with a director that belittles fellow board members, an apparent reference to Division 2 Director JB Hamby, with whom he has clashed.

When asked what he would do about the IID’s projected water overrun this year, Arevalo said there may not be any water for growers toward November and December of this year unless the IID implements its Equitable Distribution Plan. He again said that he would not lash out or throw tantrums when things don’t go his way.

Cardenas said there was no substance to Arevalo’s response, and said he would take a “toolbox” approach that includes the EDP as a request for some of the intentionally created surplus water that IID banked at Lake Mead to make sure that Valley growers have water.

Andrew Arevalo, candidate for Division 1 of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors, answers a question during a forum put on by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Monday, April 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Both candidates questioned the other’s record in public service and made personal attacks.

In his opening remarks, Cardenas said the community was standing on the threshold of an economic boom at the Salton Sea, with the IID and himself guiding it along.

“Imperial County is knocking on the door of an economic prosperity for our families and communities. The Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resources Area, which is your back yard, is estimated to contain the equivalent of 600,000 tons of lithium production capacity every year. That is twice as much as the global lithium production in 2020. From the start, IID has been instrumental in turning Lithium Valley vision into reality. Through strategic agreements and collaborations, IID is working hard to bring the full benefits of this opportunity to our communities,” Cardenas began.

“These opportunities for our region, such as ours are few and far between. Although our future looks incredibly bright, the reality is that we risk too much if we do not elect the right leader. This elected seat is not a hobby for me. It’s not a video game. And lastly, it’s not something I’m going to walk away from in two years,” he continued.

Arevalo stressed his bona fides as a third-generation Imperial Valley resident and educator. He said his experience as an educator school trustee was qualified to make tough decisions as the IID resumes negotiations with other Colorado River users with the Drought Contingency Plan set to expire in 2026.

“In an era of misinformation, it’s important to stay informed,” he began. “I’m a third-generation Imperial Valley resident. I was born and raised in Division 1, I’ve lived here in El Centro my entire life, and this will always be my home. I’m proud to say that I was educated locally at IVC before transferring to SDSU in Calexico and ultimately obtaining my master’s in education.”

“I’m choosing to put the community before myself and stepping up to protect our people, our resources and our future. I understand the gravity of what’s at stake, especially amid another historic drought along the Colorado River. Moreover, special interest contracts have been made on the backs of ratepayers for far too long, adding to an already hemorrhaging community. And the cherry on top is a dysfunctional board who is more concerned with fighting and making personal attacks both personally and through cronies rather than solving the problems we are facing or prepping for the future or representing the people,” Arevalo continued.

Both candidates were asked about their priorities as the IID prepares to renegotiate key water management guidelines as the Colorado River experiences its 22nd year of drought and the Drought Contingency Plan is set to expire in 2026.

Arevalo said that the IID is going to have to make some tough decisions.

“As an elected official right now, I’ve been in the situation where I have to make those tough decision. I have the experience. Particularly with the Colorado River, we’re going to have to renegotiate those terms. We’re going to have to set new agreements with all the states across the Colorado River Basin. That’s a fact,” Arevalo said.

Cardenas strove to reassure growers that the IID’s allocation of the Colorado River’s water was not in jeopardy.

Imperial Irrigation District Division 1 Directors Alex Cardenas answers a question during a candidate forum put on by the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business on Monday, April 18. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“In regards to our water right, there is nothing to negotiate,” Cardenas said. “We have a present perfected water right. Our responsibility, as a director, is to be a steward, a good steward, of that water. Yes, we are entering into difficult challenges in terms of that Colorado River, but there is nothing here to renegotiate. Our present perfected water right has been adjudicated.”

When asked about their top priority for lithium and geothermal growth, and how the IID fit into that role, Cardenas said his priority was to make sure that lithium was extracted in an environmentally responsible manner, and to reinvest those royalties locally.

He also took a shot at Arevalo, saying he would not be leaving voters after two years, intimating that Arevalo might resign from the El Centro Elementary School District Board of Trustees if he were elected to the IID board.

Arevalo said he would do his due diligence to optimize lithium production in the community, work with local agencies and institutions, keep lines of communication open, and make sure he’s not hot-headed or temperamental, an apparent reference to Cardenas’ outbursts at Director JB Hamby in open session. He also said he would like to serve IID and ECESD at the same time.

When asked about their plan to ensure local priorities at the Salton Sea were represented in negotiations with Washington and Sacramento, Arevalo said that the Salton Sea was an ecological, environmental and economic disaster, and accused Cardenas of not doing anything for the Salton Sea during his four-year tenure in office.

Cardenas shot back, saying Arevalo didn’t know what he was talking about, and that there were three significant milestones. As president of the Salton Sea Authority, he helped secure funding for a feasibility study that guarantees a 65 percent funding partner in the federal government through the Army Corps of Engineers. Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $350 million for the Salton Sea, and the Species Conservation Habit program at the southern end of the Salton Sea was moving forward.

COLAB will hold similar forums for IID Division 3 on Wednesday, April 20, and Division 5 on Thursday, April 21.