BASEBALL: Bulldogs Go 4-0 at Lions Tourney in SD

SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School baseball team finished the 71st Lions’ Tournament here just as strongly as it started, beating Orange Glen High of Escondido 12-0 to wrap up a perfect 4-0 tournament on Thursday, April 14, and run its current winning streak to seven games.

The Bulldogs (14-6 overall, 3-0 in the Desert League) defeated San Diego High, 15-6, Chula Vista High, 9-3, Pacific Ridge High of Carlsbad, 16-4, and finished with the shutout of Orange Glen. Calexico, just missed playing in the tournament’s Division II championship game based on tiebreaker rules.

“We did a lot of spreading the wealth by committee on the mound,” said Ricky Guzman, Calexico’s head coach. “It’s good to see how we reacted to playing four games back-to-back because that’s what it will be like when the playoffs roll around.”

Against Orange Glen, junior Nick Navarro did the damage with two hits and an RBI and he also got the victory on the mound. Junior Leo Veliz had two triples and drove in three runs against Orange Glen with freshman Derek Carrillo, freshman Sean Torres and junior Tony Lopez all banged out two hits each.

“We have good team speed so we have to put things in motion on offense,” Guzman said. “Defensively, we’re built on forcing contact and playing solid defense.”

In the victory over Pacific Ridge, it was Carrillo who got the win on the hill, with offensive help coming from Veliz who had three hits and scored three runs, while senior Jose Sanchez also scored three runs for the Bulldogs.

Senior Angel Hernandez and junior Orlando Llamas both delivered two hits and an RBI in the victory over Pacific Ridge.

“We are lucky that we have a lot of versatility among our upperclassmen to play different positions defensively,” Guzman said. “It gives us options for any situation we might face.”

The Bulldogs return to DL action at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, in Calipatria and then return to Belcher Field in Calexico at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 28 against Vincent Memorial Catholic High.