GOLF: Erik Silva Golf Tourney Draws Big Crowd

Golfers tee off at the 19th Erik Silva Memorial Golf Tournament at Barbara Worth Golf Resort in Holtville on April 9. The tournament raised money for veterans’ services, newly enlisted military members and the local community. | PHOTO COURTESY OF DANIEL OCHOA JR.

HOLTVILLE — The 19th edition of the Erik Silva Memorial Golf Tournament proved to be a rousing success as 120 golfers took to the Barbara Worth Golf Resort here to take part in the charity event on April 9.

With perfect weather and a golf course that has been brought back to life with well-maintained greens and fairways, the big crowd took time to remember Silva and other military veterans throughout the day.

All proceeds from the event are given to support veterans’ services, newly enlisted military members and to the local community, according to tournament organizers Dolores Puyot and Daniel Marrs.

“Everyone was talking about what great condition the course was in and everyone had such a great time,” Puyot said.

The winner of the tournament’s closest-to-the-pin competition was Lucio Gonzalez.

Taking first place at the event was the team from Barbara Worth Golf Resort, followed in second place by the team from Burgers & Beer. Third place went to the team from Valley Pest Services with the last-place trophy going to Imperial Flying Services.