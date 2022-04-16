LAS VEGAS — Calexico High’s softball team rolled into Las Vegas for the Spring Jamboree tournament on Thursday, April 14, on a five-game winning streak.

But the tournament’s opening day saw that streak end as the Bulldogs were swept, losing to San Benito of Hollister, 9-1, and by Birmingham of Lake Balboa, 7-5.

The second day of the tournament went much better for Calexico as the Bulldogs blanked Central Union High, 7-0, and then clobbered Valhalla High of El Cajon, 16-1.

On opening day, the combined six runs in two days was a little unfamiliar for the usually high-powered Calexico offense.

“That’s something very odd for us,” said coach Jenny Lopez. “We usually get it going quick. And even when we don’t, at one point in the game everything will click and we get in a rhythm.”

The Bulldogs (12-6) never found that rhythm in the first game against San Benito. Lopez said the Haybalers were the best the team Calexico has played this season. San Benito entered the game at 9-5, but swept both games in the first day of the tournament to raise its record to 11-5.

That loss seemed to carry over into the second game.

“We haven’t lost in awhile,” Lopez said. “That could have factored into Game Two.”

Against Birmingham, the Bulldogs quickly found themselves behind 3-0 behind a two-run home run by Nina Johnson and a bases-empty homer by Rachel Lowery.

It took until the third inning for the Bulldog bats to wake up as junior Fernanda Cano and senior Shanelle Gascon hit back-to-back home runs to cut the lead to 3-2.

Calexico High School senior Liah Valdez gets a lead off second base during the Bulldogs’ loss to Birmingham High of Lake Balboa at the Spring Jamboree tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 14. | KIRK KERN PHOTO

Birmingham extended its lead to 5-2 with runs in the fourth and fifth innings, but Calexico came back to tie the game in the top of the sixth.

Cano led off with a double and came around to score on a single by senior Liah Valdez. Valdez stole second and came around to score on a double by senior Andrea Lopez.

Calexico tied the game at 5-5 when freshman Isabella Esquer doubled home Lopez. But with Esquer at second and only one out, the Bulldogs weren’t able to get her home and take the lead.

The tournament has a 1:30 time limit per game and the alarm went off midway through the inning. But the rules state the inning must be completed, so Birmingham had its last at-bats.

And they made the most of it as Danielle Diaz walked it off with a home run over the left field fence.

“Our pitching was off, we weren’t hitting our spots like we normally do,” Lopez said. “If you leave a pitch down the middle, someone is going to take it out.”

Cano finished the game with a home run and two doubles, while Valdez had two singles.

“We’re guaranteed five games and I hope we can finish strong,” Lopez said. “Last time we came to Vegas was when my seniors were freshman. So it’s a new feeling for all of them.”